Review: 'Anastasia' a visually impressive musical

There are animated films, and there are cartoons. There are musical adaptations of animated films that offer new perspectives and deeper appreciation of the many facets of a familiar story.

And there are musical adaptations, such as “Anastasia,” which never rise above their two-dimensional cartoon roots.

This is not to say that the production, which is being presented by Celebrity Attractions through Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, is amateurish in any way. Quite the contrary. The physical aspects of the show, in particular the dazzling projections by Aaron Rhyne, are impressive, and the cast performs with great energy and enthusiasm.

It’s just that the story upon which all this energy and artistry has been expended is not quite worth all the effort.

“Anastasia” is based on the now-debunked legend that the youngest daughter of the Romanovs, the family that ruled Russia until 1917, when the monarchy was toppled during the Community Revolution, somehow survived the massacre of her family and escaped to the West. Several women would claim to be the missing Anastasia, although none could offer definitive proof of their heritage.

Such a set of facts could inspire all sorts of stories, but the makers of “Anastasia” take the path of least resistance, and turn it a story like so many animated tales with a female name in the title — that one about a young girl realizing she really is a princess, and who finds her “happily ever after” with the genial lunk she’s been sparring with since Act One.

Nothing wrong with that kind of story — it’s one that people have been telling in one form or another for years, and one that lends itself to all sorts of subtlety and nuance. Unfortunately, the creators of “Anastasia” aren’t interested in such things. This is a cartoon, and cartoons tell stories that are simple and obvious, with the “good” and “bad” characters easily identifiable.

When the Bolsheviks come for Tsar Nicholas II and his family in October 1917, the royals attempt to flee their besieged palace. The young Anastasia hangs back to fetch a keepsake from her grandmother, and promptly disappears when one final bomb bursting in air blacks out the stage.

A decade later, a street sweeper who calls herself Anya (Madeline Kendall) stumbles into the hideout of Dmitry (Sam McLellan) and Vlad (Bryan Seastrom), a convivial couple of con men who have been looking for someone they could groom into a plausible, passable simulacrum for missing Anastasia.

It seems the family matriarch, the Dowager Empress (Gerri Weagraff), who resides in Paris, is offering a reward to anyone who can produce her long-lost granddaughter. Dmitry and Vlad realize that this Anya has a certain something that makes her an ideal candidate, and they set about schooling her in all things Romanov.

Their endeavors come to the attention of a Communist functionary named Gleb (Ben Edquist), who has developed a crush on Anya after a single brief meeting. When Dmitry, Vlad and Anya manage to make their escape from Russia to France, Gleb is sent after them, with orders that Anya be killed, to make certain that the Romanov family is wiped out.

Kendall, normally a member of the show’s ensemble, will be performing the title role this week while lead actress Kyla Stone is on sabbatical. She seemed completely at home in the role Tuesday, and sang such songs as “In My Dreams” and “Journey in the Past” with great fervor.

McLellan is a genial bundle of energy, who moves with loose-limbed grace that makes him seem animated in every sense of the word. Seastrom gets most of the funny lines, and he drops them with fine comic timing; his duet with Madeline Raube as the Countess Lily in “The Countess and the Common Man” is perhaps the show’s comic highlight.

Composer Stephen Flaherty’s melodies are pleasant if unmemorable, while Lynne Ahrens lyrics are more often laden with exposition than emotion.

“Anastasia” continues with performances through Sunday, July 24, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

