Review: 'A Christmas Carol' tells a story of redemption and hope

One reason why Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" has remained one of the most popular tales ever told since it first appeared in 1843 is its simplicity.
It's as much a fable or parable as anything else, with characters the reader can readily envision, in a recognizable setting, who discover a few fundamental truths that provide them and the reader with a better understanding of — and, perhaps, a sense of hope for — our fellow human beings.
It's also the sort of story that lends itself all sorts of subtle variations, in order to evoke an even broader range of emotions. Dickens was a genius at many things, but most especially at playing on the emotions of his readers, whether it was plucking at the heartstrings or pricking the conscience.
American Theatre Company's musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" has often borne out that malleable quality inherent in Dickens' story. And for this year's production, which opened Dec. 10 at the Tulsa PAC, the tone is a bit more somber than in times past, which helps make this fantastic tale of haunting spirits and magical transformations a little more grounded, more human.
Karl Krause's performance as Ebenezer Scrooge helps set that tone. Each year, Krause — who has been playing this role practically since the Year Dot — gives his portrayal a different twist, and this year his Scrooge is a bit more subdued, more matter-of-fact. He can still hurl a bellicose "Humbug!" when the situation requires it, but for the most part Krause makes this year's Scrooge less cartoonish. And he's all the more effective, and affecting, for it.
This year's production also features a number of newcomers to the show, some of whom truly shine. These include Nicholas Bradford, who balances the weight-of-the-world worry with a determined optimism as Bob Cratchit; Amanda Berry, who as the Spirit of Christmas Past gave one of the best performances of the demanding "Let's Go Back to Yesterday" that we've heard; and Sean Rooney, who dons the velveteen robe of the Spirit of Christmas Present for the first time. Rooney brings a welcome astringency to the part, so that even in his most festive moments there is an edge of menace in his voice, and his interactions with Krause are a highlight of the show.
Cody McCoy and Reagan King are very good as Scrooge's nephew Fred and wife Charlotte, and Anabel White brings a real poignancy to Belle, the woman Scrooge leaves behind to focus his life on the pursuit of money, in the song "I Wish You Happiness."
Director Laurie Carlson has tightened the show in nearly imperceptible ways, pacing the action to reduce any longueurs. Some moments, however, remain problematic, such as the number "What's a Body to Do," here performed by Vivica Walkenbach, who does the best with what she's given, and newcomer Gary Marshall, who was painfully in over his head at the performance we attended.
Christy Stalcup served as the production's musical director, Keith Sowinski and Ed Taylor lit Richard Ellis' classic set, and Justice Bigler handled the sound.
The past two years have been especially difficult for American Theatre Company, with the loss of three people instrumental in making "A Christmas Carol" a Tulsa holiday tradition — producing artistic director Kitty Roberts, founding member Richard Averill, who composed the music for the show, and Ed Durnal, who was the show's director for many years.
Yet I have a feeling that, should these ghosts of "A Christmas Carol" past haunt the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theatre this December, they will be quite pleased with how this aspect of their legacy lives on in this beloved story of redemption and hope.
"A Christmas Carol" continues with performances through Dec. 23 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
American Theatre Company will also be showing a film of its 2019 production of the show, 7 p.m. Dec. 17-18, at Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton Ave. For tickets: americantheatrecompany.org.