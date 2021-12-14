Review: 'A Christmas Carol' tells a story of redemption and hope

One reason why Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" has remained one of the most popular tales ever told since it first appeared in 1843 is its simplicity.

It's as much a fable or parable as anything else, with characters the reader can readily envision, in a recognizable setting, who discover a few fundamental truths that provide them and the reader with a better understanding of — and, perhaps, a sense of hope for — our fellow human beings.

It's also the sort of story that lends itself all sorts of subtle variations, in order to evoke an even broader range of emotions. Dickens was a genius at many things, but most especially at playing on the emotions of his readers, whether it was plucking at the heartstrings or pricking the conscience.

American Theatre Company's musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" has often borne out that malleable quality inherent in Dickens' story. And for this year's production, which opened Dec. 10 at the Tulsa PAC, the tone is a bit more somber than in times past, which helps make this fantastic tale of haunting spirits and magical transformations a little more grounded, more human.