Retired Philbrook museum cat Acer dies

Acer, the black-and-white cat who patrolled the grounds of the Philbrook Museum of Art — and often served an officially greeter to museum visitors — has died. He was 16 years old.

Museum officials announced Acer's passing in a Facebook post Friday.

Acer was easily the most well-known and outgoing Philbrook Garden Cat, becoming something of a local celebrity and an attraction to many visitors on par with some of the museum's most popular works of art.

“The entire Philbrook team, and especially those staff who cared for Acer on a daily basis, are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Philbrook Director Scott Stulen. “A whole generation of kids have grown up knowing Acer and the other garden cats.”

Officially brought on to serve as Pest Control Specialists in the Philbrook Gardens, Acer and his biological sister Perilla arrived as kittens in the year 2006. Their roles quickly expanded to being official museum mascots, a public role wholly embraced by Acer but shunned by Perilla, who preferred peace and quiet.

The museum's email newsletter, sent out Thursday, Dec. 15, states that "The arrival of smartphones in 2007 and the advent of social media around the same time provided a new tool to share the adventures of our furry friends while introducing the local community and the wider world to a different side of the Philbrook experience. The popularity of Acer and the other garden cats led to a variety of local and national media coverage, a dedicated line of merchandise, and much more."

That included the publication of "The Cat Who Got Framed," a children's book by Katie C. Turner that was published in 2019.

In the spring and summer of 2020, when the museum had to close because of COVID-19, Philbrook initiated a pen pal program, inviting people to write to the museum's cats, and receive a cat-approved response in return.

"What started as a small, local gesture ended up becoming a global initiative with thousands of letters coming in from around the world," the newsletter states. "Acer’s lovable personality and connection to guests made this kind of response possible."

In 2019, Acer stepped down from his official duties, and Perilla joined him in 2020. They have been enjoying "a rather posh retirement together in the home of a doting Philbrook staff member," according to museum officials.

