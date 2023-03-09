Restaurant Basque, 114 N. Boston Ave., is offering a special deal for those attending the Tulsa run of the musical "Hamilton" at the Tulsa PAC.welcomes Hamilton!!!

The restaurant will offer a 10 percent discount for dinner or brunch to those who present their "Hamilton" tickets upon ordering. The offer is good only for same-day tickets.

Restaurant Basque offers a menu that includes some 30 small-plate appetizers and snacks designed for sharing, such as its signature fried calamari, as well as entrees that include oven-roasted trout with serrano ham and garlic, and apple cider-braised pork belly with Navarran white bean stew.

Restaurant Basque is open for dinner 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with brunch offered until 3 p.m. For reservations: 918-442-2996, basquetulsa.com.