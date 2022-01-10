Refunds available for canceled 'Mean Girls' shows

An outbreak of the COVID-19 virus among the company of the touring production of "Mean Girls" forced Celebrity Attractions to cancel four of the scheduled eight performances of the musical, which ran Jan. 4-9 at the Tulsa PAC.
"Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of 'Mean Girls,'" according to a statement released by Celebrity Attractions.
The company was forced cancel the Friday evening performance, the Saturday matinee, and both scheduled performances on Sunday.
Kristin Dotson, president of Celebrity Attractions, said the tour's producers worked to bring in some new performers in hopes of continuing the show's run following the cancellation of the Friday, Jan. 7, performance.
"They flew in Kyle Selig, who has played the role of Aaron on Broadway, to take over that role here, along with Iain Young and Jake Swain, who were ensemble members on Broadway," Dotson said. "That just shows the commitment of the producers to salvage the remaining shows after Friday’s cancellation."
The new cast members performed Saturday evening, a performance in which touring cast member English Bernhardt took over the lead role of Cady Heron.
"The audience on Saturday night was amazing – (they were) so excited and grateful to see the show, and the performance was stellar," Dotson said. "Unfortunately, the additional testing on Sunday resulted in more breakthrough cases and they were forced to cancel. It was heartbreaking for us as the presenter, but there was simply nothing we could do.
"Getting touring Broadway back out on the road has had some incredibly unique challenges, but we are fiercely dedicated to making the best of it," she said. "We refuse to give up."
Dotson said the reactions she has received from ticket holders have been "Overwhelmingly positive and supportive feedback from the ticket holders, which we couldn’t appreciate that more."
Refunds for those with tickets to the canceled performances may obtain refunds from the point of purchase. For those who purchased tickets through the Tulsa PAC's ticket office, call 918-596-7111. The PAC ticket office, located at 101 E. Third St., is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who purchased tickets from a third-party seller or re-seller will need to contact that party directly. Neither Celebrity Attractions nor the Tulsa PAC are responsible for tickets purchased from such outlets.
Any questions about the cancellations should be addressed to Randy Cole at rcole@celebrityattractions.com, or Kristin Dotson at kdotson@celebrityattractions.com.