Refunds available for canceled 'Mean Girls' shows

An outbreak of the COVID-19 virus among the company of the touring production of "Mean Girls" forced Celebrity Attractions to cancel four of the scheduled eight performances of the musical, which ran Jan. 4-9 at the Tulsa PAC.

"Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of 'Mean Girls,'" according to a statement released by Celebrity Attractions.

The company was forced cancel the Friday evening performance, the Saturday matinee, and both scheduled performances on Sunday.

Kristin Dotson, president of Celebrity Attractions, said the tour's producers worked to bring in some new performers in hopes of continuing the show's run following the cancellation of the Friday, Jan. 7, performance.

"They flew in Kyle Selig, who has played the role of Aaron on Broadway, to take over that role here, along with Iain Young and Jake Swain, who were ensemble members on Broadway," Dotson said. "That just shows the commitment of the producers to salvage the remaining shows after Friday’s cancellation."

The new cast members performed Saturday evening, a performance in which touring cast member English Bernhardt took over the lead role of Cady Heron.