Putting joy on stage: Craft Productions readies 'Shrek the Musical'

It’s possible that a good many viewers of the movie “Shrek” did not know until the closing credits that Cameron Diaz had given voice to the character of Princess Fiona.

But the moment the character of Donkey opened his mouth to speak, it was instantly apparent that Eddie Murphy was responsible everything this brash burro said.

And that makes taking on the character of Donkey in the musical adaptation of the award-winning animated film a bit of an extra challenge.

“I know people have certain expectations about this character, and I have no intentions of abandoning a lot of the things Eddie Murphy did,” said Braxton O. Johnson, who is portraying Donkey in Craft Productions’ “Shrek the Musical.”

“But at the same time, I’m wanting to bring my own interpretation to the character,” Johnson said. “I’ve played the role once before, although that was in a production designed for young audiences, so it was edited and very straightforward. Here, there is a lot more opportunity to bring some more dimensions to the character, to show that there’s a lot more to Donkey than just being the wise-cracking sidekick.”

For Erica Stephan, who has the role of Fiona in this production, this musical has almost been terra incognita for her.

“I loved the movie, but it has been years since I saw it,” she said. “And the fact that there was a stage musical was not something that was on my radar.

“But now I’ve become more than a little obsessed with this show,” Stephan said, laughing. “I love the music, and I love getting to play a princess, although I’m probably closer to a swamp monster inside — I love to walk barefoot in the mud, and things like that.”

Stephan said she did not want to see any productions of the musical version of “Shrek” before beginning work on this production, but added, “I did watch the movie for the first time in years after I got the role, and I was surprised that it was a lot funnier than I remembered. I guess the more adult humor went over my head the first time.”

Stephan, Johnson and Michael Burrell, who plays the title role, are the guest artists for Craft Productions’ “Shrek the Musical,” which opens a six-day, seven-performance run Tuesday, July 12, at the VanTrease PACE.

They lead a cast of close to 50 local performers of all ages, who will be portraying townspeople and courtiers, fairy tale extras and secondary leads, such as Zachary Kirchoff as Lord Farquaad, Ella Phillips as the defiant cookie Gingy, Trace Herrera as Pinocchio, and Sadie Teague and Olivia Fu as younger incarnations of Princess Fiona.

The sets and costumes for this production were created by 3D Theatricals of Anaheim, California. “They spent about $1 million building this production,” said Michael Fling, artistic director for Craft Productions, “and it took three semi-trailer trucks to get it to Oklahoma.”

Craft Productions began as Theatre Arts, which in 1994 presented its first summer musical of “The Secret Garden.” For the next decade, the company would present high-quality, large-scale musicals featuring local performers of all ages, usually with well-known actors in leading roles.

The company revived as Craft Productions in 2019, with an acclaimed production of “Mary Poppins” that featured two Oklahoma natives with Broadway and touring credits, Kennedy Coughell and Cody Davis, in the lead roles.

Like every performing group, Craft Productions was forced to scrap plans for its 2020 and 2021 productions. Fling said the traumas and stresses of the past few years were a big reason for his wanting to do “Shrek the Musical.”

Think of it as a case of, “When life gives you onions, make yourself a parfait.”

“When we first started talking about this year’s show, I said I wanted to put joy on the stage,” said Fling, a Tulsa native who got his first taste of the magic that musical theater can create when he attended a production of “Peter Pan” that Theatre Arts had staged.

“I didn’t think it was time to do something dramatic or heavy,” he said. “I wanted to do something that was happy and fun and maybe even a little silly. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to entertain people and provide them with a bit of escape.”

“Shrek” began as a children’s book by acclaimed artist William Steig that told the story of a fearsome ogre who sets out to see the world and ultimately finds a wife as fearsome as he.

When the story was adapted in 2001 in a computer-animated film, Shrek is still an ogre, although one who prefers to live in squalid isolation in his swamp. That peace ends when Lord Farquaad banishes all fairy-tale creatures from his kingdom, and they begin to congregate in Shrek’s swamp.

Chief among these interlopers is Donkey, whose incessant talking, cock-eyed optimism and determination to be a friend that wants to spend the night swapping manly stories and making waffles once the morning comes, quickly gets on Shrek’s nerves.

However, when Shrek is told the only way to rid his swamp of interlopers is to rescue the princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower, Donkey is the only one to set off with him on this quest.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, featured a score by composer Jeanine Tesori, and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (of the popular songs that dominated the film’s soundtrack, only a cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” is included in the musical).

“It’s really a well-constructed piece of musical theater,” Fling said. “Sometimes it’s a little obvious that turning a movie into a musical is something of a cash-grab, but that’s not the case with ‘Shrek.’ This musical can easily stand on its own.”

The film version parodied a number of fairy tale characters and situations, and Fling said Craft Productions’ show will continue that spirit of spoofing things people love.

“We definitely want to capture the spirit of the movie, and one of the ways of doing that is we’re incorporating a lot of musical theater parodies in our staging,” Fling said. “They may not be explicitly stated in the script, but they fit the tone of the story. We’re going to have a number that recalls ‘Les Miserables,’ and ones that parody ‘A Chorus Line,’ ‘Dreamgirls,’ 42nd Street.’ Music theater nerds are going to have a field day with this show.”

And while providing audiences with a couple of hours of entertainment is the goal of this production, Fling said “Shrek the Musical” does have a message beneath all the layers of song and silliness.

“It’s really a story about being true to who you are,” Fling said.

“We’re all searching for the same things in life — love and happiness, a place to be ourselves — and this show wraps all that up so beautifully,” Johnson said.

