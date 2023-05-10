Pussy Riot, the internationally renowned collective whose politically charged performances have challenged oppression around the world, accepted the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize from Nora Guthrie, Woody’s daughter, on May 6 in Tulsa at Cain’s Ballroom.

The award ceremony was part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Woody Guthrie Center.

Members of the group were interviewed by Robert Santelli, executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archive and Center for American Music, following the presentation. The group then presented the U.S. debut of their acclaimed 2018 multi-media work, “Riot Days.”

The Woody Guthrie Prize is given annually to an artist who best exemplifies Woody Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change. Past recipients of the award include Joan Baez, Chuck D, Kris Kristofferson, Norman Lear, John Mellencamp, Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen and Mavis Staples.

Pussy Riot is a Russian feminist protest and performance art collective founded in 2011. Members of the group have been repeatedly imprisoned in Russia for speaking out on human rights issues in their home country.

Proceeds from the event benefited the non-profit Woody Guthrie Center, a subsidiary of the Tulsa-based American Song Archives, which also manages the city’s Bob Dylan Center.

“As artists who, like Woody Guthrie, have the courage of their convictions, there are no contemporary artists more worthy of this recognition than Pussy Riot,” said Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “They have paid a very personal price for speaking their minds on the most serious issues of our time, yet they continue to fight for justice and freedom.”