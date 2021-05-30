Premiere of Barron Ryan's 'My Soul is Full of Trouble' set for June 3

“My Soul is Full of Trouble,” a new piano trio by Tulsa musician and composer Barron Ryan inspired by events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will have its world premiere 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
A second performance will be held at noon Friday, June 4, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place.
Admission to both performances is on a “pay what you can” basis, and seating is limited. To reserve seats: chambermusictulsa.org. The Friday concert will also be live-streamed on Facebook.
Ryan will be the pianist for the performances and will be joined by violinist Christopher Whitley and cellist Titilayo Ayangade of the Thalea String Quartet. Ryan’s work is one of three chamber music pieces that Chamber Music Tulsa commissioned to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
In an interview with the Tulsa World earlier this year, Ryan said one of his inspirations for his composition was “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” a 1923 book by Mary E. Jones Parrish that was recently reissued under the title “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.”
“She mentioned that at one point she and her daughter were reading from the Psalms,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t mention what Psalms they read, but my mind went to Psalm 88, which is a lament. The third verse begins, ‘For my soul is full of trouble,’ and that seemed the appropriate sentiment for this piece.”
Another of the works Chamber Music Tulsa commissioned, “Sacred Ground (...we can still feel the tremors...)” a string quartet by Anthony R. Green, premiered earlier this month. A filmed performance of the work by the Thalea String Quartet is available to view at Chamber Music of Tulsa’s website. The third commissioned work, by Cody Dundee, will be programmed at a later date.
‘The Unvarnished Truth’
The Liggett Studio’s current exhibit, “The Unvarnished Truth,” will close with a special artists’ reception 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the gallery, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
The exhibit features work by six Tulsa artists that addresses the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the individual artists’ impressions of how this event has shaped Tulsa’s history.
Curator Steve Liggett said, “We asked (the artists) to tell the world, through four or five works, how you feel about what happened 100 years ago with the event called ‘The 1921 Race Massacre.’ This exhibit is their responses.”
Participating artists are Don Thompson, whose work is also part of the “Face of Greenwood” exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art; Alexander Tamahn, a member of the Black Moon Collective whose work includes the recently unveiled mural at Tulsa International Airport; Marsha Francine Campbell and Yusef Etudaiye, part of the collective responsible for the “Lives on the Line” exhibit that is part of the Greenwood Art Project; Gay Pasley; and Barbara Eikner.
For more information: liggettstudio.com
Killers of the Flower Moon’ filming continues in Pawhuska, tourists drawn to filming locations