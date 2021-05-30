Premiere of Barron Ryan's 'My Soul is Full of Trouble' set for June 3

“My Soul is Full of Trouble,” a new piano trio by Tulsa musician and composer Barron Ryan inspired by events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will have its world premiere 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

A second performance will be held at noon Friday, June 4, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place.

Admission to both performances is on a “pay what you can” basis, and seating is limited. To reserve seats: chambermusictulsa.org. The Friday concert will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Ryan will be the pianist for the performances and will be joined by violinist Christopher Whitley and cellist Titilayo Ayangade of the Thalea String Quartet. Ryan’s work is one of three chamber music pieces that Chamber Music Tulsa commissioned to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

In an interview with the Tulsa World earlier this year, Ryan said one of his inspirations for his composition was “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” a 1923 book by Mary E. Jones Parrish that was recently reissued under the title “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.”