Although the story told in the play “Paradise Blue” is firmly grounded in the city of Detroit in 1949, it was obvious to Robert S. Walters that this play by Dominique Morriseau described something all too familiar.

“The jazz club at the center of the play is located in what was a thriving Black community that is targeted for destruction so that an interstate highway can be built through it,” said Walters, who is directing “Paradise Blue” for Theatre North. “That really resonated with me, because it’s something that has happened to Black communities all through the country, including Tulsa.

“But what makes this play so powerful,” Walters said, “is that Morriseau is very interested in exploring the whole idea of community — how a community is created, and the responsibility of people to maintain that community.”

“Paradise Blue” centers around the Paradise Club, a nightspot that has been a fixture of the local jazz scene. But in 1949, with the election of a mayor whose campaign targeted what he called the “Negro invasion” of public housing, the neighborhood around the Paradise Club is now an obstacle in the path of “progress.”

The club’s owner, a trumpeter named Blue (Obum Ukabam), is seriously considering selling the club and moving on, in the hope of putting some past traumas behind. His lover, Pumpkin (Elle Evans), would prefer they stay where they are.

Then, a mysterious woman named Silver (Kimberly Martin) arrives, who begins to exert her influence over Blue’s friends and colleagues, Corn (David Harris) and P-Sam (Lex Sayles). And suddenly the fate of the Paradise Club — and Blue’s grip on his sanity — hang in the balance.

“One of the underlying themes of this play is the inherent brokenness of these characters, and how hard it is to outrun a curse that seems to be in your family,” Walters said. “The solution that Morriseau provides, which some might believe to be drastic, is one that is meant to keep everyone together. The tragedy is that even if they keep together, it’s still not going to halt the destruction that is going on around them.”

Walters said music is practically a sixth character in the play, and Theatre North’s production will feature a combo of local musicians performing, which is something the playwright requests.

Morriseau is having something of a mini-renaissance among Tulsa theater companies. “Paradise Blue” is the first in a trilogy of plays called “The Detroit Project.” The third play in the series, “Skeleton Crew,” will be presented by American Theatre Company in March. And in April, Celebrity Attractions will present the Broadway touring production of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” for which Morriseau wrote the book, earning a Tony Award nomination in the process.