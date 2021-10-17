Pilot featured in 'Come From Away' used to making history

“There were all sorts of news media there, and I did a ton of 20-second interviews,” Bass recalled. “At some point, I was told that these two playwrights, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, wanted to interview me, as well. I had no idea what they were doing — they didn’t talk about a project they were working on. But we ended up talking for about four hours. Then I went back home to Texas and never thought any more about it.”

Until she got a call some four years later, inviting her to attend the world premiere of “Come From Away” in La Jolla, California.

“Again, I had no idea what it was I was going to see,” Bass said. “I certainly didn’t know how prominent my story would end up being.”

In “Come From Away,” the character of Beverley Bass serves as a representative of all the airline captains whose planes ended up in Gander, by using the details of Bass’ own biography.

“I remember we were sitting in the center of the third row from the stage,” she recalled. “There’s a scene early on where the Beverley character makes a phone call, and when I heard the words, ‘Tom, I’m fine,’ my husband and I both started to cry. I don’t think we saw 75 percent of the show that first time, we were so overwhelmed.