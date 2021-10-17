Pilot featured in 'Come From Away' used to making history

Beverley Bass had no idea what she was getting herself into when she agreed to meet with a pair of writers some 10 years ago in a small Canadian town.
As someone who had spent much of her adult life in the aviation business, Bass knew first-hand the importance of knowing as much about a given situation as possible, from the condition of the plane she would control to the ever-changing weather conditions through which she would have to fly, to the well-being of the passengers in her charge.
That attention to, and care for, detail helped Bass during one of the most difficult days in U.S. history.
Bass was the captain of American Airlines Flight 49, en route from Paris, France, to Dallas the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. When the U.S. government completely shut down all air traffic after the terrorist attacks on New York City; Washington, D.C.; and rural Pennsylvania, Bass’ flight was one of 38 re-routed to the town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.
What happened when all those planes, loaded with passengers from around the world, descended upon a town of about 9,000 residents, is told in the musical “Come From Away,” which is currently running at the Tulsa PAC.
Bass returned to Gander in 2011, to mark the 10th anniversary of the five days she and some 7,000 other people spent in this small island town.
“There were all sorts of news media there, and I did a ton of 20-second interviews,” Bass recalled. “At some point, I was told that these two playwrights, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, wanted to interview me, as well. I had no idea what they were doing — they didn’t talk about a project they were working on. But we ended up talking for about four hours. Then I went back home to Texas and never thought any more about it.”
Until she got a call some four years later, inviting her to attend the world premiere of “Come From Away” in La Jolla, California.
“Again, I had no idea what it was I was going to see,” Bass said. “I certainly didn’t know how prominent my story would end up being.”
In “Come From Away,” the character of Beverley Bass serves as a representative of all the airline captains whose planes ended up in Gander, by using the details of Bass’ own biography.
“I remember we were sitting in the center of the third row from the stage,” she recalled. “There’s a scene early on where the Beverley character makes a phone call, and when I heard the words, ‘Tom, I’m fine,’ my husband and I both started to cry. I don’t think we saw 75 percent of the show that first time, we were so overwhelmed.
“I think it was then I realized how that day was much harder on my husband and children,” Bass said. “I mean, I knew where I was, and knew I was safe. But my family didn’t hear from me for nearly nine hours.”
Bass has more than made up for the first viewing of “Come From Away.” Since 2015, when the show was first performed in La Jolla through its various stops on the way to Broadway and a national tour, Bass has attended 158 performances of the musical.
She also has met and befriended all the actresses who have played the character of Beverley in the show, from Jenn Colella, who originated the role, to Marika Aubrey, who performs it in the current touring production.
One of the songs in “Come From Away” is “Me and the Sky,” which Bass described as “practically my biography in one song.”
Bass was born in Fort Myers, Florida, and at a very young age became fascinated by everything to do with aviation.
“I honestly can’t remember a time when I wasn’t interesting in flying and airplanes,” she said. “All the national airlines came through the Fort Myers airport, and I would stand by the fence at the airport, watching these huge planes take off and land, and wonder how they did those things — what it felt like to leave the ground, and how to land something that is that big and moving that fast.
“I thought pilots had to be some kind of gods,” Bass said, laughing. “And I knew from the time I was 8 years old that I wanted to be a pilot. And nothing ever made me change my mind.”
Bass began flying while attending Texas Christian University, and in spite of encountering all kinds of resistance from those who didn’t think women could, or should, be pilots, went to work as a pilot for American Airlines in 1976, one of the first three women the company hired as pilots.
Ten years later, Bass became the first woman to serve as captain of an American Airlines commercial jet liner. Later that year, she was captain of the first all-female flight crew in history.
“I didn’t set out to be a pioneer,” Bass said. “I was just doing what I loved to do.”
Which was what Bass was doing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“We were over the Mid-Atlantic when we received the first word of a plane striking the World Trade Center,” she said. “And I think like most people in the aviation world, I thought it had to be a light airplane they were talking about.
“Then we learned about the second plane, and that was the first time we heard the words ‘terrorist attack,’ and that the New York air space was closed,” Bass said. “That didn’t impact us, because our route didn’t go near New York. But when we learned that all U.S. air space was closed, I knew we were going to be landing somewhere in Canada. I figured it would be some place like Montreal or Toronto.”
Then, Bass received a most unusual transmission from air traffic control.
“We had just reached 50 degrees west longitude (which runs through the western edge of Greenland) when we were told, ‘American Four-Niner, you are ordered to land immediately at Gander,’” Bass recalled. “Now, airline captains don’t receive orders. Ultimately every decision is the responsibility of the captain. But this day was different.”
Bass said Gander was not an unknown destination. In years past, it served as a fueling station for planes crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Today, it is used primarily as a landing site for medical and technical emergencies.
American Airlines Flight 49 was the 36th of the 38 planes that ultimately “came from away” to Gander on Sept. 11. By the time the passengers on Bass’ trans-Atlantic flight were allowed to deplane, they had spent 28 hours in the plane.
“We practically doubled the town’s population, but the Canadian officials did everything they could to find lodging for everyone, transport to those lodgings, food, everything,” Bass said. “We ended up being there for five days before we were able to come home, and as we were leaving, I said to my crew, ‘I want the whole world to know what we experienced here.’
“And that’s what this wonderful musical does,” she said. “It’s giving people all over the world the chance to learn about this extraordinary time.”
