Philbrook's 'Shepherdess' gets new home

For perhaps the first time since she took up residence in the Philbrook Museum of Art some 75 years ago, “The Shepherdess” has some sheep to tend.

William-Adolphe Bouguereau’s 1889 painting of a somber young woman in rustic dress and rural setting, which has become something of a emblem for the Tulsa museum, has not been on display for several months.

On Thursday, members of the museum’s preparations staff reinstalled the 82-by-55 inch painting in a new location — a small gallery of 18th- and 19th-century art on the third floor of the Villa Philbrook.

The painting was paraded around the museum’s mezzanine level on its way to its final destination, with trumpeter Dave Johnson leading a procession of visitors behind the work, to the tune of “Joe Avery’s Second Line.”

While it took the preparations staff only a few minutes to maneuver the painting from the wheeled cart to the floor and then onto the wall, Susan Green, the museum’s Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator for Contemporary Art and Design, said the painting is one of the heaviest such works in the Philbrook collection.

“We’re not exactly sure how heavy it is,” Green said. “But there’s a lot of wood in this piece — the frame itself is solid wood.”

“The Shepherdess,” which has also been called “The Little Shepherdess,” was taken down and put into storage to make room for other exhibits, such as last year’s “From the Limitations of Now,” which took up a large portion of main floor of the Villa Philbrook, where the painting has traditionally been displayed.

Reinstalling the work in a new location, Green said, is a way to create “different conversations” among disparate or congruent pieces of art.

She pointed out that “The Shepherdess” is displayed next to an archway, through which is visible a painting by Bouguereau’s wife, Elizabeth Jane Gardner.

More importantly, the painting is now in close proximity to “Meadow and Sheep,” a painting by Rosa Bonheur, depicting two such animals in a pastoral setting.

“After all these years, she’s finally able to take care of some sheep,” Green said. That’s because, while animals are in the background of “The Shepherdess,” those animals are cows.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.