Philbrook unveils new acquisition from the late 'Queen of Pop Art'

Philbrook Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs Rachel Keith unveils the new museum acquisition by Marisol Escobar, a sculpture called "Magritte II."
Venezuelan-American artist Marisol Escobar is considered one of the most influential pop artists in the world. Escobar died in 2016 at the age of 85.
A major work by one of the most influential pop artists in the world is now part of the permanent collection of the Philbrook Museum of Art.
"Magritte II," a sculpture by the Venezuelan-American artist Marisol Escobar was unveiled Monday at the museum.
"Magritte II," a sculpture by the Venezuelan-American artist Marisol Escobar, was unveiled Monday at Philbrook Museum of Art. Rene Magritte was an early-20th century surrealist from Belgium; the image of the man in the bowler hat appears in many of his paintings, often depicted with an apple obscuring his face. Tulsans may recognize the image from a mural on Third Street in Tulsa's East Village.
James D. Watts Jr., Tulsa World
It is a signature work by "the most important pop artist you've never heard of," said Rachel Keith, the museum's deputy director for curatorial affairs, in announcing the new acquisition.
The sculpture, made primarily from pieces of wood with oil paint, plaster, cloth and an opened umbrella, is an homage to the Belgian artist Rene Magritte, whose work was a major influence on Escobar, who was professionally known by her first name, Marisol.
Escobar died in 2016 at the age of 85.
