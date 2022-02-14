Philbrook unveils new acquisition from the late 'Queen of Pop Art'

A major work by one of the most influential pop artists in the world is now part of the permanent collection of the Philbrook Museum of Art.

"Magritte II," a sculpture by the Venezuelan-American artist Marisol Escobar was unveiled Monday at the museum.

It is a signature work by "the most important pop artist you've never heard of," said Rachel Keith, the museum's deputy director for curatorial affairs, in announcing the new acquisition.

The sculpture, made primarily from pieces of wood with oil paint, plaster, cloth and an opened umbrella, is an homage to the Belgian artist Rene Magritte, whose work was a major influence on Escobar, who was professionally known by her first name, Marisol.

Escobar died in 2016 at the age of 85.

