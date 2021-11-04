Philbrook offers night in 'Another World'

The Philbrook Museum of Art will offer visitors the chance to experience "A Night in Another World," 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in a special evening of events centered on the museum's current exhibit.

The museum, at 2727 S. Rockford Road, is showing "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group,” the first comprehensive traveling exhibit of work by a small but influential group of American artists working in the Southwest, who sought to use abstract art as a way to explore "imaginative realms that are idealistic and spiritual.”

"A Night in Another World" is a drop-in evening of art, music and activities such gallery tours with curator Susan Green, sonic sound meditation with AT EASE Meditation, tarot readings by Britton Morgan, an improvisational performance by composer and cellist Matt Magerkurth and star-gazing with assistance from the staff of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

All activities are free with regular museum admission, but space is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance. To reserve: 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.