Philbrook Museum in Tulsa to close through Feb. 11

The Philbrook Museum of Art will be closed to the public through Feb. 11, although the museum will make exceptions for a select group of people who would like to have the place all to themselves for a few hours.
Scott Stulen, the museum's president and CEO, said the closure is on the order of a winter break.
"January and February is typically the slowest time for all museums, as far as attendance goes," Stulen said. "It's a mix of people taking it easier after the holidays, weather concerns and the like.
"This year, with the COVID pandemic, we figured that our guest attendance would likely be even less than usual," he said. "We're also planning for a major installation of a new exhibit that is going to extend out of the Helmerich Exhibit Hall and into the villa itself."
Stulen said that, while the museum's staff would have been able to accomplish this and other planned tasks, such as changing out some items from the permanent collections now on display, with the museum open to the public, "it would be a little less disruptive for everyone if we didn't have to work around our guests."
Stulen added that these weeks would also allow staff members to take vacation time that has been building up during these pandemic times.
"Everyone on our staff has been working hard to adapt to all the challenges that we had to deal with to shift to more online content, or to operate the museum in a safe and responsible way," he said. Stulen laughed, then added, "Frankly, we're all exhausted."
Stulen said the staff would not be furloughed during the break but would take advantage of the time to train for jobs in other departments to help the museum operate more efficiently.
While the museum will be closed to the public, Philbrook will expand its MeTime program, which allows individuals or small groups the chance to enjoy and explore the museum on their own.
MeTime sessions will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 11. Cost is $100 per session for groups of up to four people. Guests will be able to explore the museum and grounds; the Museum Shop will also be open for business. To register: philbrook.org.
"The MeTime program has been extremely popular, but in the past year, it has taken on a slightly different context, as it's a way for people with serious health concerns, who might otherwise want to avoid large groups, to enjoy the museum," Stulen said.
"I know a number of people have given MeTime sessions as gifts, while other people see it as a way of treating themselves to something unique," he said. "After all, it's not every museum that will let you wander around the place by yourself."
When Philbrook does reopen, patrons will give the first glimpse at what will be its major spring exhibition, "From the Limitations of Now," a multimedia exhibit of works by African-American artists that, in the words of the Philbrook website, will "reflect on the violence of American history, the power of ancestors who worked in the face of violence to forge a more just world, and speculate on visions of a future that is still yet to be."
"The official opening is in March, but it's such a big show, and due to how it will be installed, there are going to be elements that will be on display long before March," Stulen said.