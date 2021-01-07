Philbrook Museum in Tulsa to close through Feb. 11

Stulen said the staff would not be furloughed during the break but would take advantage of the time to train for jobs in other departments to help the museum operate more efficiently.

While the museum will be closed to the public, Philbrook will expand its MeTime program, which allows individuals or small groups the chance to enjoy and explore the museum on their own.

MeTime sessions will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 11. Cost is $100 per session for groups of up to four people. Guests will be able to explore the museum and grounds; the Museum Shop will also be open for business. To register: philbrook.org.

"The MeTime program has been extremely popular, but in the past year, it has taken on a slightly different context, as it's a way for people with serious health concerns, who might otherwise want to avoid large groups, to enjoy the museum," Stulen said.

"I know a number of people have given MeTime sessions as gifts, while other people see it as a way of treating themselves to something unique," he said. "After all, it's not every museum that will let you wander around the place by yourself."