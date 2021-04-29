Philbrook Museum garden cat Sage is missing

Sage, the newest addition to the Philbrook Museum of Art's coterie of garden cats, is missing, and the museum is seeking the public's help in finding and returning the gray-and-tan tortie-tabby.

The cat has been missing for about two days, said Jeff Martin, assistant director of communications and audience relations for the museum.

"We found her GPS tracker, which all the cats wear on their collars, on the museum grounds," Martin said. "So we aren't able to locate her as we normally do."

The museum posted notices to social media platforms, asking that anyone who might have information on her whereabouts or might have seen her call 918-748-5300 or email newsletter@philbrook.org.

"Philbrook garden cats are looked after with the highest care and devotion," the museum stated on its Facebook page. "Her GPS tracker was found in the Gardens, so we are unable to locate her using our phone app. She is microchipped and her information is up to date. We are doing all we can to locate her and return her safely home."