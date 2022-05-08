Philbrook Films on the Lawn schedule set

The Philbrook Museum of Art will present its monthly series of family-oriented “Films on the Lawn,” shown on the grounds of the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

The series will begin May 27 with the comedy “School of Rock,” followed by the Academy Award-winning blockbuster “Titanic” on June 17.

Another Academy Award-winner, the animated feature “Coco,” will be shown July 22, followed by “Clueless,” the trend-setting 1990s reimagining of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” on Aug. 26.

The concluding film of the first “Star Wars” trilogy, “Return of the Jedi,” will be shown Sept. 30, and the series will conclude with the return of the always-popular “Internet Cat Video Festival” Oct. 21.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with films starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Each evening will include live performances in keeping with the film’s theme, such as performances by young musicians prior to the showing of “School of Rock.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. The museum’s regular Kitchen 27 Burger Night will coincide with the film showings, where patrons can enjoy gourmet burgers and fries for an additional charge.

Tickets are $6-$12 for general admission. Reserved areas for groups are also available. To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.

