The advice Susan Green would give to anyone visiting the newest exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art can be summed up in two words.

“Slow down.”

On Wednesday, Philbrook will officially open “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from the Joslyn Art Museum,” a collection of some 50 works of art from the Omaha, Nebraska, museum that offers a unique perspective on the history of painting, from religious iconography to Impressionism, featuring works by some of the most famous artists of all time.

“This is an exhibit that really requires you to take the time to look closely at these paintings,” said Green, the museum’s Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator for Contemporary Art and Design.

A perfect example of why such attention should be paid is “Still Life with Flowers in a Glass Vase” by the Dutch artist Maria van Oosterwyck. Van Oosterwyck lived during the 17th century, a time when women were not allowed access to the sort of training that aspiring male artists could obtain.

Those women who persevered to excel at painting were then kept from being able to create images that referenced the historical, biblical or mythological stories that were popular with audiences.

“So, still-lifes were one of the few subjects that women were allowed to paint,” Green said. “And this painting is a superb example of flowers in bloom. But the flowers she depicts in the painting would all not be blooming at the same time. So there is a sense that there is a lot more going on in the painting, that perhaps it is a celebration of life in bloom.”

But, Green said, upon much closer examination, one notices some of the flowers have tiny insects crawling on them — a symbol not just of life, but also a nod toward the concept of “memento mori,” an awareness that death and life go hand in hand.

The exhibit is arranged chronologically, beginning with Renaissance and Baroque-era artists such as Titian, El Greco and Bernardo Strozzi, represented here by “Erminia Among the Shepherds.”

Green pointed out that the exhibit contains a number of parallels or connections with Philbrook’s own collection of European art. The El Greco work in the show, “St. Francis Standing in Meditation,” is reminiscent of an image of St. Francis in the Philbrook collection, paintings by Bernardo Strozzi.

Green said there are also some parallels between the Joslyn Museum and the Philbrook. The Omaha museum was the brainchild of Sarah M. Joslyn, whose husband made his fortune supplying newspapers with their raw materials. After her husband’s death, Sarah Joslyn had constructed an art deco building containing art galleries and a concert hall, which she donated to the city of Omaha in 1931.

“She saw a need in Omaha of a place for art,” Green said. “She had her own collection of art, and she was very adept at encouraging others to contribute, as well.”

Rembrandt is represented by his “Portrait of Dirck van Os,” which demonstrates the artist’s unique ability to capture a lifetime within the features of his subject’s face. The portrait originally showed the subject with showy accoutrements that were determined to have been added by other artists. The portrait underwent conservation about a decade ago to remove the additions, so that it is now as Rembrandt painted it.

Another major image in the show whose creator should be well-known to Philbrook visitors is “Return of Spring,” a larger-than-life image of a nude woman being attended to by equally unadorned cherubs painted by William-Adolphe Bouguereau, whose “The Little Shepherdess” is one of Philbrook’s iconic images.

Green recounted how the display of this image in Omaha not long after it was painted in the late 1800s so enraged one man that he tried to destroy it. The painting was repaired so that no trace of the damage remained, and it was later purchased and donated to the Joslyn Museum.

“So it ended up being even more famous, and seen by many more people,” Green said, “which was the opposite effect the man had wanted.”

Other galleries trace the rise of “Romanticism and Reason,” as artists sought to infuse their work with greater emotional and symbolic content, through “Realism and Impressionism in Modern Europe,” as artists more and more turned their attention to the ephemeral beauty of nature and the often brutal realities of everyday life.

Scott Stulen, CEO and president of Philbrook, said that the exhibit came about because the Joslyn Museum is undergoing renovation.

“These images rarely leave their collection, and they have never been put on tour like this,” Stulen said. “This exhibit is also the first time many of these artists have been shown in Oklahoma. So it’s an incredible opportunity.

“I also think this is very much a show that will reward repeated visits,” he said, “because there is so much to explore and savor in these works.”

Philbrook has a full schedule of programming to accompany “Rembrandt to Monet,” from dressing up the Golden Driller to resemble an artist, complete with paint-splattered pants and a blue and white striped jersey, to events featuring music and dance. For a complete schedule: philbrook.org/rembrandt.