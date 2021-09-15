Philbrook debuts Wes Anderson-inspired exhibit 'This is an Adventure'

In 2020, the Kovals published a book drawn from the account, which featured that Hotel Belvédère image on the cover and included a introduction written by Anderson.

Now, a new exhibit drawn for the “Accidentally Wes Anderson” project will have its world premiere in Tulsa, as the Philbrook Museum of Art opens “This is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson” this Friday.

“The account began as a travel bucket list for me and my wife (and collaborator) Amanda,” Koval said in a conversation conducted by email, as he was traveling in Scotland in pursuit of new contributions to the “AWA” site. “I never expected (it) to become a globally-respected ‘thing.’ I’m still blown away and need to pinch myself on a regular basis.”

The exhibit at Philbrook will include many images that were part of the “Accidentally Wes Anderson” book project, some of the earliest submissions to the project, along with new images that were submitted especially for the Philbrook show by Tulsa-area photographers. Augmenting the images will be additional items from the Philbrook permanent collection that fit into the overall aesthetic.