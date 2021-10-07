 Skip to main content
Philbrook 'Big Show' drop off this weekend
  Updated
Young artists wanting to have their work be part of the Philbrook Museum of Art's upcoming exhibit, "The BIG Show," may drop off their finished pieces at the museum this weekend.

Hours for "The BIG Show Drop Off" are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

Staff will be outside in the museum’s front drive to take your artwork and submission forms directly from your car.

Those unable to come to the museum this weekend, or those who have yet to make something can take advantage of the "Make at the Museum" event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Work can also be mailed to museum; all mailed entries must be postmarked by Oct. 20.

For complete details and necessary submission forms: philbrook.org.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

