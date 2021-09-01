Philbrook announces Frida Kahlo exhibit coming in June 2022

Works by one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century, Frida Kahlo, will be part of a major exhibit coming to the Philbrook Museum of Art next year.

“Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism” will be at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road, beginning June 23, 2022. Museum officials made the announcement at a special event Wednesday evening.

The exhibit is drawn from the collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, and is made up of more than 150 items, including seven of Kahlo’s most famous self-portraits, as well as drawings by, and photographs of, the artist.

The exhibit also includes work by Kahlo’s romantic and artistic partner, Diego Rivera, as well as that of their contemporaries, including Lola Álvarez Bravo, María Izquierdo, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Rufino Tamayo, along with other materials that help place the artists' lives and work in a historic context.

While Rivera and many of the other artists were well-known during their lifetimes for their socially changed paintings, sculptures and frescos that dealt with issues of the times, Kahlo – whose work was relatively unknown during her life – has eclipsed them in fame, as her work, combining Mexican folklore and unflinching self-examination, continues to resonate with modern audiences.