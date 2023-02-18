As the Philbrook Museum of Art prepares to open the landmark show “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from the Joslyn Museum,” it is also reaffirming its commitment to contemporary art with two changes to its curatorial team and the purchase of three works for its permanent collection.

Kate Green recently joined the museum as its chief curator, as well as the Nancy E. Meinig Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art, positions that had previously been held by two people. The museum also has promoted Kalyn Fay Barnoski (Cherokee Nation enrollee, Muscogee Creek Descent) to assistant curator of Native art.

“Our decision to unite the chief curator role with the Meinig curatorship for modern and contemporary art speaks to the crucial importance contemporary art holds in our curatorial program here,” said Rachel Keith, deputy director for audience engagement and curatorial affairs at Philbrook. “We’re excited to be aligning strong leadership in support of acquisitions, exhibitions and programs that resonate with 21st-century audiences through their cultural significance and diversity.”

Green previously directed Museum of Contemporary Art Tuscan and Marfa Contemporary, led curatorial affairs for Oklahoma Contemporary, served as senior curator at El Paso Museum of Art and led curatorial and education for Artpace. She holds a Ph.D. in modern & contemporary art from the University of Texas and a master’s from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.

As Mellon Fellow for Native Art since 2021, Fay Barnoski, who is also known as a visual artist and musician, has developed initiatives for Philbrook, stewarding culture and sharing stories about Native art and perspectives. She is curating the forthcoming major trans-historical exhibition “Trade” and developed “Terrain Tones,” a series of site-specific Philbrook garden soundscape experiences created by area musicians. Barnoski holds a master’s of fine arts from the University of Arkansas, a master’s from the University of Tulsa and a bachelor’s of fine arts from Rogers State University.

Philbrook Museum of Art has sought to diversify its holdings since 2017, when it purchased Kehinde Wiley’s “Equestrian Portrait of King Philip IV.” The museum recently added to that aspect of its collection with the purchase of a sculptural “Soundsuit” by the artist Nick Cave, works by Indigenous artists Kay Walkingstick and Emmi Whitehorse, and a new figurative tableau by Yinka Shonibare.

“Leading curatorial efforts at Philbrook, and joining the vibrant creative community in Tulsa, feels like the right fit at the right time,” Green said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be working with the talented, committed Philbrook team and ... I am particularly excited to focus on the collection, including doubling down on our holdings of modern and contemporary art, especially with respect to works by women and by Black, Native and Latinx artists.”

