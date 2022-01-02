People to Watch: Anita Fields brings Osage heritage to unique, celebrated art

Just about anything may wind up in Anita Fields’ art, but not without a good reason.

Her art, she said, “is about being an Indigenous person in what I consider pretty chaotic times but finding inspiration from the worldview we have and have had for eons as Osage people.”

Raised in the Osage traditions of her father, Fields displayed a knack for translating not only American Indian life but also thoughts and ideas into sculpture and other forms of art.

“I wanted to make something with more of a narrative, and not just a beautiful object,” she said.

Fields’ work is in the collections of Phoenix’s Heard Museum, New York’s Museum of Art and Design, the Smithsonian’s Museum of the American Indian and Arkansas’ Crystal Bridges, among others.

And, in 2021, she received a National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Fields’ 2022 figures to be eventful, too. Her Tulsa Artist Fellowship studio is jammed with bits and pieces of color, history and culture, some already integrated into works of art, others waiting to be.