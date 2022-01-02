People to Watch: Anita Fields brings Osage heritage to unique, celebrated art

Just about anything may wind up in Anita Fields’ art, but not without a good reason.
Her art, she said, “is about being an Indigenous person in what I consider pretty chaotic times but finding inspiration from the worldview we have and have had for eons as Osage people.”
Raised in the Osage traditions of her father, Fields displayed a knack for translating not only American Indian life but also thoughts and ideas into sculpture and other forms of art.
“I wanted to make something with more of a narrative, and not just a beautiful object,” she said.
Fields’ work is in the collections of Phoenix’s Heard Museum, New York’s Museum of Art and Design, the Smithsonian’s Museum of the American Indian and Arkansas’ Crystal Bridges, among others.
And, in 2021, she received a National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Fields’ 2022 figures to be eventful, too. Her Tulsa Artist Fellowship studio is jammed with bits and pieces of color, history and culture, some already integrated into works of art, others waiting to be.
One such item appears to be nothing more than a scrap of nylon netting, but turns out to be a piece of a tent left behind after the 2016 Dakota Access pipeline protests in South Dakota. On a table is a collection that incorporates images of old Indian agency files. Off in the corner is a dressmakers’ mannequin and a sewing machine.
“I have these boxes where I’ve been collecting things since I was like in my 20s,” said Fields, who is now 70. “I put it in a box thinking I may use them some day.”
She doesn’t just collect physical items, either.
“My grandmother was full-blood Osage, and her and my aunties and their peers, (Osage) was their first language,” Fields said. “I grew up … listening to relatives speak Osage.
“I pull in all of these different ideas and thoughts within my work. … And so language is certainly one of those. Language. Landscape. The idea of our original homeland. This movement that happened to us. It changed our culture so drastically.”
