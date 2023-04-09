The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa will honor 10 Tulsa-area women, including Tulsa World Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham, as part of the eighth annual “Madam President” Awards.

The honorees were chosen because their commitment to service and leadership is such that they would be deserving of the Office of President of the United States.

In addition to Graham, this year’s honorees are

Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party

Restaurateur Libby Billings, owner of Elote and Roppongi

Dr. Crystal Hernandez, executive director of the Center for Behavioral Health

Cassia Carr, deputy mayor of Tulsa

Teresa Meinders Burkett, attorney

Lori Decter Wright, city councilor for District 7 and current chair of the City Council

M. Susan Savage, former mayor of Tulsa

Heather Duvall, executive director of Amplify Youth Health Collective

Janees Taylor, Cherokee Nation treasurer

This year’s honorary chair is Sharon King Davis, community business leader, philanthropist, and 2022 Madam President Honoree.

The event will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Mike Fretz Event Center, 11545 E. 43rd St. Tickets are $50-$125. To purchase and more information: lwvmadampresident.com

10th annual Superhero Challenge set for April 16

The Child Abuse Network will conduct the 10th annual Superhero Challenge, a family-friendly obstacle course and fun run, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at PostOak Lodge, 5323 W. 31st St. North.

Deadline for entering is Tuesday, April 11. Cost is $30-$75 with proceeds going to help the Child Abuse Network provide services necessary to care for children following a traumatic event to provide hope and healing.

The Superhero Challenge helps bring awareness to CAN’s mission by personifying the superheroes that exist in every community, who recognize and report suspicions of child abuse, which allow law enforcement to do a welfare check on families who may be struggling and ensure the health and safety of any minors in the home.

Participants can tackle the mile or half-mile obstacle courses, as well as visit the Superhero Village with music, inflatables, post-race snacks, and kids’ activities, including Saint Francis’s Bear Clinic. An outdoor brunch option at 10 a.m., is also available.

To register, and more information: cansuperherochallenge.org.