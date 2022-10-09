People & Places: Assistance League hosts letter-writing campaign

The Assistance League of Tulsa is keeping things simple in its efforts to support Operation School Bell, its signature program benefiting Tulsa students.

Rather than go through the time and expense of hosting some sort of fundraising gala, the Assistance League is instead conducting a letter-writing campaign throughout the month of October, in which participants can send personal missives to family, friends and other members of the community, encouraging them to donate to support Operation School Bell.

Each year, Operation School Bell provides clothing to more than 20,000 children attending school in the metro Tulsa area. Children may “shop” for their clothes at the Assistance League Headquarters at Legacy Plaza, 5350 E. 31st St.; those who live outside the TPS district can shop at area Walmart stores with an Assistance League Volunteer. Each child also receives two books.

New, well-fitting clothes can go a long way to help a child’s self-esteem and success in school. It costs about $140 per child to provide shoes, socks, underwear, pants, shirts, belts, jackets and sweat clothes for a school year.

To sign up to participate, and for more information: altulsa.org.

Champions of Health raises $125K

The 19th annual Champions of Health Gala, held Sept. 27 at the Cox Business Convention Center, raised $125,000 for the Oklahoma Caring Foundation. The event was sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation offers immunizations for children throughout the state.

In addition, the event honored five Champions of Health, organizations that are doing innovative work to bolster the health and well-being of all Oklahomans. This year’s winners were The CARE Center in Oklahoma City; The Tristesse Grief Center of Tulsa; Healthy Living and Fitness Inc., of Oklahoma City; Dr. Rieger Wood, founder of Oklahoma Mission of Mercy; and City Care of Oklahoma City.

TV personality Erin Andrews served as keynote speaker for the event.

Child Abuse Network funds new center

The Child Abuse Network, working in conjunction with Write On Fundraising, has raised almost $11 million for its capital campaign to transform the former University of Oklahoma Physicians building, 2829 S. Sheridan Road, into a new child advocacy center.

The funds will transform the 35,000-square-foot building currently located on CAN’s campus and more than double its capacity to serve abused and neglected children.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the generous response from donors and community members who share our commitment to helping children and families heal from abuse and neglect,” said Kala Sharp, campaign chair. “The legacy of those who have given to this campaign is one of deep compassion, empathy and advocacy.”

The committee raised the majority of its goal in the first nine months of the “quiet phase” during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic but then slowed down to invite more community investment through its “Superhero Summer” fundraising initiative.

A gift of $2 million from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation pushed CAN over the finish line and ensured the organization would not need to finance construction or incur any interest, a rare accomplishment for many capital projects.

The Child Abuse Network center regularly serves more than 200 children per month, and the lack of space in the current facility resulted in inadequate waiting room space for families in need, too few forensic interview rooms for members of the multidisciplinary team to conduct their work, and staff doubling or even tripling up in offices and having to step away to another space to speak confidentially with a client or family.

CEO Maura Guten said the new space will allow the organization to double the number of children it can serve each year.

To report child abuse, call the Oklahoma Hotline at 800-522-3511 or the National Hotline at 800-422-4453. For more information on the Child Abuse Network: childabusenetwork.org.

NewView Oklahoma hosts artist John Bramblitt

John Bramblitt, a Texas-based artist, muralist and teacher who is visually impaired, will take part in a fundraising event for NewView Oklahoma, noon Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

Bramblitt, who has shown his work at Mayfest and conducted workshops at Tulsa Community College and the Philbrook Museum of Art, will speak about his career while doing an on-stage art demonstration.

The event is free, but reservations are required. For more information: 918-813-3684, nvoklahoma.org.

Featured video: