Owasso native stars as Johnny Cash in 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas'

“Even before I got to college, I had some great voice teachers in Owasso,” Sheets said. “I took private lessons with Jaime Highfill, who really brought out my voice. And the choir director at Owasso High School, Mindy Bettridge, is one of the best.”

Sheets performed in opera and musical theater productions at OSU, then spent a year teaching before moving to Chicago to pursue a performing career. Four months after his arrival, he landed the gig of playing Johnny Cash in a production of “Million Dollar Quartet” that was presented on Norwegian Cruise Line ships.

Sheets also appeared in a production of “Ring of Fire,” another musical built around Cash’s catalog of songs for which he earned a BroadwayWorld.com award for best actor, and sang the Nick Massi parts in the concert tribute to the Four Seasons, “December ‘63.”

One reason why Sheets has been so successful in playing “The Man in Black” is that, like Cash himself, Sheets is a bass-baritone.

“Johnny Cash had a pretty impressive vocal range, and in the early days he sang in a tenor voice, because that sounded better on the recording equipment used at the time,” Sheets said. “But he also had these incredible low notes that he liked to show off, as he did in ‘Walk the Line,’ which was his big breakout song.”