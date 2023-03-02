A musical version of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton seminal novel "The Outsiders" will have its official world premiere Saturday, March 4, at the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, Calif.

Previews for the production began Feb. 19.

The musical, which has been more than eight years in the making, was written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with a score by the Austin-based Americana band Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, and is directed by Dayna Taymor.

Rapp's script draws from Hinton's novel as well as the popular 1983 film adaption, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and filmed in Tulsa. The film helped launch the careers of such actors as C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise and Emilio Estevez.

The Tony Award-winning Tulsa-based Tanninger Entertainment, formerly Square 1 Theatrics, is one of the producers of "The Outsiders," which had originally been scheduled to premiere in June 2020 at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live performances, The Goodman cancelled "The Outsiders." According to a recent story in the San Diego Union-Tribune, the show's creative team underwent some changes, with Taymor taking over as director, and choreographers Rick and Jeff Kuperman joining to bring a more visceral edge to the musical's fight scenes.

The article also quotes book writer Rapp about how he wanted to bring a more realistic atmosphere to "The Outsiders."

“Suzy’s (Hinton) gaze on the book was really an affectionate one, and it’s really beautiful. But ... I wanted to bring out the teeth a little bit more,” Rapp is quoted as saying. “In our world, it’s a more adult experience. It’s much more foul-mouthed, and I saw the fights as being really important to feel authentic. The audience should want to rush the stage and help Johnny and Ponyboy. It’s important to activate the nervous system of the audience. It is brutal, but adolescence is brutal. Boys can really run amok.”

"The Outsiders" will run through April 2 at the La Jolla Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $109. For more information: lajollaplayhouse.org.