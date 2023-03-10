The musical adaptation of “The Outsiders” officially opened March 4 at the La Jolla Playhouse in California, and early reviews praise this new incarnation of the story first told in Tulsan S.E. Hinton’s iconic novel.

More than four years in the making, the musical, directed by Dayna Taymor, was written by award winning-playwright Adam Rapp, who drew inspiration from both Hinton’s novel as well as the script for Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film version. The score was a collaboration between the band Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Broadway composer-arranger Justin Levine.

The reviewer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, Pam Kragen, stated that the musical is perhaps the best incarnation of this story about a group of teenagers navigating a rough-and-tumble life in 1960s Tulsa.

Kragen writes that the musical “successfully blends the best of the book and the movie in a richly detailed story for teen and adult audiences. It reveals its characters’ thoughts through song lyrics that feel authentic to the book, while still delivering a cinematic-style visual punch, with muscular choreography and, yes, a dazzling rumble in the rain.”

She writes that the 18-song score has “a propulsive, Southwestern vibe,” singling out for special praise the songs “Runs in the Family,” “Hopeless War,” “Throwing in the Towel” and “Stay Gold.”

With a few tweaks, Kragen writes, “this musical could be Broadway-ready, and with its unique look and sound, it could carve its own path, both with fans of the book and newcomers to the story.”

Charles McNulty, writing for the Los Angeles Times, acknowledged “the enduring power” of Hinton’s novel, and praised how the creative team had “the music... guide the storytelling.”

“The score has a folk-rock sound that seems completely natural to the story without locking it into a specific period,” he writes, adding, “The songs work best when they give expression to the inner lives of the central characters.”

McNulty described Brody Grant’s performance as Ponyboy Curtis, the show’s central character, as “star-making, adding that he “fills the role of Ponyboy with moody rock-star charisma. Vocally, he soars when communicating his character’s longings in song.”

He also praises how “The musical manages the trick of maintaining one foot in 1967 Tulsa and one foot in a neutral contemporary reality,” adding that “even at this somewhat wobbly preliminary stage, (‘The Outsiders’) holds onto the gold of Hinton’s novel, transmuting it imperfectly yet courageously into hypnotic theater.”

The New York Times critic Alexis Soloski was less impressed with the musical in its current incarnation, writing, “this La Jolla version (and I’m sentimental enough to hope that there will soon be other versions) is a musical with growing pains, currently serving too many characters, too many themes, too many styles. But when it reaches its full height, it might really be something to see.

“If ‘The Outsiders’ means to steer its muscle cars toward Broadway, which it should, further development will almost certainly smooth these variances in focus and approach,” Soloski writes. “This is a story about conflict, internal and external, but it also allows, in songs such as ‘Great Expectations’ and ‘Stay Gold,’ for luxuriant and surprising concordance. For the hopeless, for the loveless, for the misunderstood, which is all of us, Greaser and Soc, young and old, ‘The Outsiders’ offers the promise of harmony.”

But perhaps the most important critic of an “Outsiders” adaptation, author S.E. Hinton, was the most effusive and succinct in praise.

“Just back from seeing my Musical,” Hinton posted on her Twitter account. “Got news for you guys: It is fantastic! The songs, the music, the set, the actors, everything top-notch & more. Saw it twice. Will be glad to see it again. Hit!”

“The Outsiders” will run through April 2 at La Jolla Playhouse. For more information: lajollaplayhouse.org.