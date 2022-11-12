'Our Town' continues, New Life orchestra performs Brahms

Theatre Tulsa continues its run of “Our Town,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Thornton Wilder, which conjures up on an empty stage scenes of everyday life in a small New England town at the start of the 20th century.

While the setting may be a small town, the ideas with which “Our Town” deals are universal, as evidenced by the titles given to each of the play’s three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage” and “Death and Eternity.”

Theatre Tulsa was the first community theater company to perform “Our Town” after its Broadway run and chose to stage a new production of the work in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary season.

Directed by Robert Young, the production stars Karlena Riggs as the Stage Manager, with Kristen Simpson, Stephanie Choate-Oppenheimer and Ibrahim Buyckes as the Gibbs family, and Shadia Dahlal, Jeffery Jimenez and Amanda Nichols as the Webb family, residents of Wilder’s idyllic Grover’s Corners whose lives intertwine over the course of the play.

Filling out the population of Grover’s Corners are Nick Bradford, Kathleen Hope, Angela Mclaughlin, Timothy Hunter and Paulette Record in multiple roles.

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and 20; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

New Life Symphony Orchestra in Tulsa

The Dallas-based New Life Symphony Orchestra, which includes a number of Tulsa-area musicians, will present “An Evening of Brahms,” 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at First Baptist Church of Tulsa, 420 S. Detroit Ave.

Guest artists Chloe Trever, violin, and cellist Joseph Kuipers will be the soloists for the Double Concerto by Brahms. The program, led by music director Johnny Fuller, also will feature Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor and an orchestral setting by Camp Kirkland of the Martin Luther hymn “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

The orchestra’s mission is “to mobilize Christian instrumentalists to spread the gospel and encourage believers throughout the world.” The concert is free, but reserved tickets are encouraged. To reserve: newlifesymphony.com/tickets.php

‘Twisted Tales’ at Living Arts

Take the classic TV cartoon “Fractured Fairy Tales,” give it a thoroughly modern upgrade, and you have “Twisted Tales,” a evening of performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

Fairy tales were created in part to teach youngsters some of the ways in which the world works — to be industrious and obedient, to be wary of strangers, and the like. “Twisted Tales” asks the questions: What if the stories we’ve heard in legends, fairy tales and myths are inaccurate? What if the heroes and heroines are in fact, the villains or at the very least, complicit in the travails that befall them? What if our views have been distorted and the stories we’ve come to know and love are but fantastic fabrications?

Tickets are $10. To purchase: eventbrite.com.

People’s Poetry

Two local poets, whose work was part of the acclaimed “Fire in Little Africa” album, will perform as part of the Woody Guthrie Center’s People’s Poetry event, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way.

Jerica Wortham, a spoken word artist and project director for the Greenwood Art Project, and Sterling Matthews, an award-winning poet and rapper, will read from their work. The event is free with paid admission to the Woody Guthrie Center. woodyguthriecenter.org.