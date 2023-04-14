Ralph Bernhardt had not taken much notice of squirrels until one particularly brazen beast demanded his attention.

It was early in his freshman year at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, when Bernhardt was enjoying a respite from college life.

“This squirrel jumped up onto the arm of the bench I happened to be sitting on,” Bernhardt recalled. “And I have to say I was a bit perplexed — I mean, aren’t squirrels supposed to be afraid of humans?

“But I quickly discovered that the squirrels on campus are very different,” he said. “They have practically no fear of humans whatsoever. I guess living is such close proximity to students has made them quite brave. I’ve seen squirrels come up to people eating outside on campus and making off with a French fry, or a chicken nugget. I’ve even seen pictures of squirrels carrying off a slice of pizza.”

Bernhardt, who had become interested in photography during his senior year at Bixby High School, where he served as yearbook editor, began focusing his various cameras on the bushy-tailed denizens of the OU campus. He created an Instagram account titled “Squirrels of OU” to showcase his images.

Earlier this week, one of Bernhardt’s squirrel images was chosen the winner of the 2023 Squirrel Week photo contest run by the Washington Post. A columnist for the paper, John Kelly, has annually devoted a week of stories to all manner of squirrel-related news, and has concurrently conducted a contest for amateur photographers to submit their best squirrel images.

“I’m not certain how I learned about the contest,” Bernhardt said. “I had seen mentions of it on line in some forums, and I think friends may have sent me information.

“I did submit to last year’s contest, and didn’t even make the list of favorites,” he said. “So to go from that to winning was quite a surprise.”

The prize is a $100 gift card to Amazon, but Bernhardt said getting his work recognized by such a publication as the Washington Post is the true prize.

Bernhardt’s winning image of a fox squirrel coming headfirst down a tree trunk was shot with his Google Pixel phone camera, proving that “You don’t need expensive equipment to take good photos,” he said.

He also believes that using his phone, rather than a large camera, enabled him to get so close to a creature obviously ready for its close-up.

“I sent in three images I had taken around campus,” Bernhardt said. “The others I shot using a digital camera with the zoom lens, which blurs the background. A phone camera uses a super wide-angle lens, and that allowed me to capture all the detail of the tree as well as the squirrel.”

His social media accounts include images of everything from portraits to landscapes taken during his travels to such places as Denmark Faroe Islands and the Italian region of Tuscany, where he spent six months last year as part of a foreign internship through OU.

Bernhardt will be graduating in May, with a bachelor’s degree in creative media production.

“It’s focused more on video, which I enjoy because it’s challenging,” he said. “It’s also more work, because you don’t have the same level of control as you have when working with still photography. I’d like to get into documentary film making, but I’m really just interested in creating images, whether they move or are still.”

Bernhardt is also wanting to keep his “Squirrels of OU” account active, but how he might accomplish that after graduation may prove to be another challenge.

“Maybe I’ll just have to come back to campus every so often to keep on things,” he said.