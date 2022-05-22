OSU's McKnight Center announces 2022-23 season

Leading orchestras, Broadway musicals, a blues legend and a country music star are some of the acts making up the 2022-23 season of the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, located on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.

“It’s thrilling each year to curate a season that includes legendary artists and new stars,” said Mark Blakeman, the McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. “We’re bringing in Buddy Guy, regarded as the reigning patriarch of blues, celebrating the legacy of music director Riccardo Muti as he conducts his final season with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and welcoming Jamie Bernstein and guest musicians to the stage to delve into the life of one of the most influential figures in American classical music, Leonard Bernstein.”

Earlier this year, the center announced a three-year partnership with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, which will return to Stillwater for a series of concerts and special events Sept. 23-25.

The season will also feature the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing the score to the film “Elf” Dec. 1, the day before the orchestra will perform the same program at its home theater of the Tulsa PAC; and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, performing Jan. 28, 2023.

Other concerts include country artist Sara Evans, Sept. 9; blues legend Buddy Guy, Oct. 7; the vocal ensemble The Swingles, Dec. 3; the Legendary Count Basie Band, March 3, 2023; and “An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry,” Tony Award-winning star of “Hamilton,” April 28-29, 2023.

The McKnight Center’s fifth annual Chamber Music Festival will be Nov. 3-6.

Two touring musicals will come to the McKnight Center: “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” Nov 10-11; and “On Your Feet!” about the life and music of Gloria Estefan, Feb. 2-3, 2023. The Curtis Institute of Music will bring its Curtis on Tour production of “The Soldier’s Tale” to town March 24, 2023.

Ticket packages for the full or half-season, or series such as the classical or Broadway series, start at $78.50. New this season is the “Pep Rally” package, which includes the Sara Evans and Buddy Guy concerts, as well as the musical “Legally Blonde,” which take place the day before OSU home football games.

To purchase, and for complete season information: 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.

