OSU-New York Philharmonic partnership goes beyond concerts

For Jaap van Zweden, the music director of the New York Philharmonic, the prospect of returning to the Oklahoma State University Stillwater campus is a bit like coming home.

Van Zweden and the Philharmonic were the featured guests for the opening weekend at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, the concert hall complex that opened its doors in October 2019.

“We were so honored to be a part of that wonderful moment,” von Zweden said, and to perform for “a proud audience, a proud city.”

“That we will be doing a residency every year in Oklahoma is special to us,” he said, “because we are proud to come back to that really great, new home.”

Earlier this week, the McKnight Center announced a new partnership with the New York Philharmonic that would include the orchestra conducting multi-day residencies over the next three years.

During these residencies, the orchestra will perform several concerts including a gala evening, along with other public performances such as a youth education concert.

The first residency is set for Sept. 23-25, and will include as part of the gala concert a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, the “Choral.” The chorus for this concert will be made up of about 100 OSU music students. Renowned violinist Gil Shaham and pianist Conrad Tao will also be featured in concert during the inaugural residency.

In addition, orchestra musicians will conduct masterclasses for OSU music students while in Stillwater, and a select group of student musicians will be able to travel to New York City, to be able to study further with Philharmonic musicians.

These activities beyond the concert stage “speak to our commitment to provide educational activities that transform individual lives,” said Mark Blakeman, the Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of the McKnight Center.

“It’s such a rare opportunity for college students to learn from such elite performers,” Blakeman said. “Not only will those selected to go to New York be able to take a deeper dive into their own musical studies, they will have access to what goes on behind the scenes at a professional orchestra, from the administrative offices to the rehearsal hall.

“Where else can you go to school and have access to something like that?” he said.

For the New York Philharmonic, a regular residency in the heart of the country offers some unique benefits for the orchestra, said Deborah Borda, executive director of the New York Philharmonic.

“This is a model that we like a lot,” Borda said. “For one thing, we’re moving away from the old ‘whistle-stop’ kind of touring that used to be common-place. One reason is that the orchestra travels with 125 people and some 100,000 pounds of cargo. When you think of the carbon footprint that represents, it’s obvious this sort of touring takes a toll not just on the people, but on the environment.

“But more importantly, we can have a greater social and artistic impact on a community and its musicians if we settle down in one place for a while,” she said. “Also, it’s important for the musicians themselves to get out of their ‘home’ concert hall every now and then. It develops a deeper spirit of camaraderie among the players, and working in a different acoustic environment, and having to impress an audience that is not the familiar ‘home crowd,’ helps keep everyone at their best.”

Borda added that the Philharmonic musicians quickly developed a fondness for Stillwater, from finding clubs at which they could jam with local musicians to being able to perform in a hall such as the McKnight Center.

“It’s truly a world-class concert hall,” she said.

Blakeman said the partnership with the New York Philharmonic strengthens the Center’s growing reputation as a venue that attracts top talent.

“We have already had two residencies this year,” he said. “The national touring company of ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story’ launched its tour here, after spending a week doing the tech work to get it ready for the road. They had about half a dozen workshops with university students on a variety of topics and used students as part of the crew for the performance.

“Then earlier this year, we had (opera star) Sarah Coburn here for masterclasses and vocal coaching, as well as a performance,” Blakeman said. “So we’re definitely not just a hall that puts on road shows. We’re wanting to create deeper experiences for our students, and our community, that they probably wouldn’t be able to have elsewhere.”

For information on events at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts: 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.

Tulsa World Scene: A turn for The Wurst

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.