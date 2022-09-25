Orchestra to get jazzy with Rachmaninoff

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will open its first season under the artistic direction of Scott Seaton with a concert spanning the 20th century, from the Romanticism of Rachmaninoff to the swing of jazz to techno-infused dance music.

“Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St., on the TCC Southeast Campus.

Although the musical styles to be featured may appear incompatible, Seaton said what binds the program together is their common ground in the concept of rhythm.

“With this concert, we begin a new era of the Signature Symphony and open a new chapter of concerts as a time for community, for fun through the world of live music, for balancing our lives and for storytelling through familiar and unfamiliar eyes,” Seaton said.

The program will feature the “Symphonic Dances” by Rachmaninoff, the last composition he completed, along with one of the most popular works by the contemporary American composer Mason Bates, “Mothership,” a work for orchestra and electronics, which the composer said “imagines the orchestra as a mothership that is ‘docked’ by several visiting soloists, who offer brief but virtuosic riffs on the work’s thematic material.”

Acclaimed pianist Charlie Albright, who has been praised by the New York Times for his “jaw-dropping technique” and “virtuosity with a distinctive musicality,” makes his Signature Symphony debut as the soloist for two works that demonstrate the influence of jazz on 20th century concert music: Duke Ellington’s “New World A-Comin’,” a landmark jazz score, and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

“This concert is about combining and looking at music in different ways,” Seaton said. “Coming out of a pandemic and into a time everyone is reinventing themselves, especially arts organizations, we are all striving to achieve new ways of accessibility and more ways to represent the world around us, which is diverse and ever-changing.”

The Signature Symphony will again offer its Free Open Rehearsals, which allow audiences to attend a working rehearsal of the program by the audience and gain some insights into the music being performed from Seaton and Albright. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the VanTrease PACE.

Tickets for the concert are $35-$75. To purchase and more information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

Featured video: