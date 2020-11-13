Orchestra provides online coaching for young musicians

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has launched a series of online videos designed to help eighth- and ninth-grade music students in the Tulsa region prepare for auditions.

The videos, which went online Tuesday and may be viewed free of charge at the orchestra’s website, show members of the Tulsa Symphony performing the music required for the North Central Director’s Association — Oklahoma (NCDA) Junior High auditions. In addition to providing instrument-specific demonstrations of the repertoire, the musicians will share tips and techniques to help the students with their playing.

Schools that participate in the NCDA auditions include Bristow, Collinsville, Guthrie, Jenks, Owasso, Perkins-Tryon, Perry, Sapulpa, Skiatook, and Stillwater Public Schools.

David Carter, the orchestra’s principal clarinet and director of education, said, “TSO education programs are part of our outreach and aim to develop lifelong relationships with music among students of all ages. These videos will fulfill an invaluable role in fostering enthusiasm in young musicians at a critical time in their development. By providing high-quality support programming, we are encouraging middle school music students to continue pursuing excellence in their band and orchestra programs.”