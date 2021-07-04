'Opening Night' gives people a chance to invest in Broadway's future

Regina Dowling, another Oklahoma native and partner in Opening Night Enterprises, said, “No one has done something like this for musical theater. But I think that, as we’re coming out of the pandemic, the world wants to embrace new concepts, things that are really forward-looking.

“This project is really about the importance of live entertainment,” she said. “Being there in person, being live and in the moment, is to me the heart of musical theater. And I know everyone is ready to get back to in-person theater.”

Jones and Dowling each have extensive backgrounds in entertainment. Jones has produced live shows for the Walt Disney Company since 1997, as well as producing the opening ceremonies for the 2007 Tournament of Roses Parade. He has worked for print and television news outlets in Oklahoma City, and for a time was a professor at Oklahoma City University.

It was during his time at OCU that he met Chenoweth and Dowling, both graduates of the school’s music theater program. Dowling has worked as an actress in various TV soap operas, as well as being the host of the lifestyle site “Glamour 24-7.”

Jones said the “Opening Night America” show, and the productions of the musicals themselves, would create more than 400 jobs — another reason why he wants to base the production in Oklahoma.