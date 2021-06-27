On the fence: Children's messages of hope to adorn Reconciliation Center Fence

“Community is about partnership,” she said. “If we can find ways to work together for the benefit of all, and if we show children how well we can work together to accomplish things, that’s the best message we could pass on.”

The 160 or so students taking part in the program have been working on what they plan to display on The HOPE Fence for about two weeks.

“I really like the fact that every student gets to express his or her individual message about hope,” Shotts said. “Some of the things I’ve seen them working on can be as simple as random colors to self-portraits and word-art pieces.”

Last Thursday morning, Classroom No. 8 in the Tulsa Dream Center was a room full of hope.

It was the final day to create images that would be part of The HOPE Fence, and the students were hard at work with brushes and daubs of brightly colored tempera paints.

Some worked in intent silence, like the girl using the patterns of different countries’ flags to craft a kind of mosaic of a world living together. Others chattered away as they sketched out rainbows and sunbeams, or decorated a blank page with artful renditions of the words “Love” and “Hope.”