Olio Follies to raise money for repairs at Spotlight

The Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Drive, will host its third annual “Olio Follies — Lights It Up!,” 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The event’s subtitle is a clue as to what this fundraising evening is for — to raise the money to make necessary repairs and upgrades to the theater’s lighting and sound systems.
The Spotlight Theater, designed by noted architect Bruce Goff, is home to the ongoing production of “The Drunkard,” a melodrama that has been presented weekly since November 1953, making it the second-longest continuously running theatrical production in the world.
Only Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which opened in London’s West End a year before “The Drunkard,” has had a longer run.
The evening will feature performances by many of the local acts who take part in “The Olio,” a variety show that takes place during one of the intermissions in “The Drunkard.” Among the artists scheduled to perform are the Pendleton Family Fiddlers, Tulsa Pipes and Drum, and the Tulsa Ukulele Club.
Food will be provided by Trencher’s Deli, and the evening will also include a silent auction.
Tickets are $35. To purchase: tulsaspotlighttheater.com.
Agape Mission hosts Empty Bowls
The annual Agape Mission Empty Bowls fundraising event will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.
Funds from the event help support the mission’s “Food for Kids Program” as well as its on-site meal program, which provides free meals to those in need five days a week.
Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door, or in advance at facebook.com/Agapebartlesville.
The come-and-go event will allow patrons to enjoy a light lunch, purchase raffle tickets, bid on items in the silent auction, and take home a decorative keepsake empty bowl.
A special feature of this year’s event will be the raffle of a specially commissioned painting by local artist Rod Bailey, valued at $850. Only 125 tickets will be offered at $20 each. Raffle tickets for the painting are currently available at Agape Mission, 555 S.W. Cass St., in Bartlesville.
