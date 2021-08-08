Olio Follies to raise money for repairs at Spotlight

The Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Drive, will host its third annual “Olio Follies — Lights It Up!,” 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

The event’s subtitle is a clue as to what this fundraising evening is for — to raise the money to make necessary repairs and upgrades to the theater’s lighting and sound systems.

The Spotlight Theater, designed by noted architect Bruce Goff, is home to the ongoing production of “The Drunkard,” a melodrama that has been presented weekly since November 1953, making it the second-longest continuously running theatrical production in the world.

Only Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which opened in London’s West End a year before “The Drunkard,” has had a longer run.

The evening will feature performances by many of the local acts who take part in “The Olio,” a variety show that takes place during one of the intermissions in “The Drunkard.” Among the artists scheduled to perform are the Pendleton Family Fiddlers, Tulsa Pipes and Drum, and the Tulsa Ukulele Club.

Food will be provided by Trencher’s Deli, and the evening will also include a silent auction.