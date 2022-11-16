 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKPOP Foundation names new chairperson

OKPOP

The OKPOP Museum, shown on Sept. 21, has elected D. Scott Petty as its new chairperson.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The OKPOP Foundation named a new chairperson and created a plan to raise $30 million needed to complete exhibit installation.

D. Scott Petty of Stillwater was elected to the position by OKPOP Museum’s 501(c)(3) Friends Group. Petty will replace John Hickey, who has served since 2019.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Scott’s extensive background as a professional fundraiser to guide the foundation’s efforts,” said Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP Museum. “Scott was close friends with Steve Ripley, who was one of the museum’s biggest supporters before he passed. Without Steve, this museum wouldn’t have taken shape, and we wouldn’t have Scott on our board. In many ways, this is a full circle moment.”

Petty has two decades of professional fundraising experience with OSU Foundation and Stillwater Medical Foundation. He also served on boards of local nonprofits such as Saville Child Advocacy, Stillwater Community Foundation and the Wesley Foundation Board.

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

