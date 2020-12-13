OKPOP Foundation names executive director

Learning about OKPOP convinced Pamela Amburgy she wanted to be a part of it.
“When I heard the story of OKPOP, I was blown away,” said Amburgy, the recently appointed executive director of the OKPOP Foundation, 501(c)(3) organized to support the activities of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, known as OKPOP, under construction at 422 N. Main St.
Amburgy’s background is in banking and nonprofits, including stints as the assistant director of development for Philbrook Museum of Art and as a loaned executive and later the director of planned giving for the Tulsa Area United Way.
She has also been an OKPOP board member.
“This museum is going to be something unique, and not just in Oklahoma,” she said.
Raising the money to make it so will be Amburgy’s job with the OKPOP Foundation.
The museum’s construction is financed through a $25 million state bond issue. Another $2.35 million in land, architectural work and collections has been donated.
That leaves $22.65 million to be raised for exhibits, public event space finishes and initial startup costs.
The museum is expected to be self-sufficient.
Executive Director Jeff Moore said OKPOP is following the model established for the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. The History Center is sort of the “mother ship” for all of Oklahoma Historical Society-affiliated facilities in the state.
“We’re using a lot of what was developed for the History Center,” Moore said. “All of our major sites have a 501(c)(3) that assists them. ... A lot of times when a museum applies for a grant, it’s required to have a 501(c)(3)”
“We are so pleased to announce Pamela as our executive director,” said OKPOP Foundation Chairman John Hickey. “She has extensive experience working with nonprofits both in volunteer and paid staff capacities. She also has had a successful career in banking and finance and is a certified public accountant. I can’t imagine a more well-rounded background to serve our needs.”
OKPOP is scheduled to open in fall 2022.
