OKPOP Foundation names executive director

Learning about OKPOP convinced Pamela Amburgy she wanted to be a part of it.

“When I heard the story of OKPOP, I was blown away,” said Amburgy, the recently appointed executive director of the OKPOP Foundation, 501(c)(3) organized to support the activities of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, known as OKPOP, under construction at 422 N. Main St.

Amburgy’s background is in banking and nonprofits, including stints as the assistant director of development for Philbrook Museum of Art and as a loaned executive and later the director of planned giving for the Tulsa Area United Way.

She has also been an OKPOP board member.

“This museum is going to be something unique, and not just in Oklahoma,” she said.

Raising the money to make it so will be Amburgy’s job with the OKPOP Foundation.

The museum’s construction is financed through a $25 million state bond issue. Another $2.35 million in land, architectural work and collections has been donated.

That leaves $22.65 million to be raised for exhibits, public event space finishes and initial startup costs.

The museum is expected to be self-sufficient.