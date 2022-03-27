OKM Music festival announces 2022 lineup

OKM Music, which began life 37 years ago as the OK Mozart International Festival, will showcase an eclectic array of talent for its 38th annual festival, June 9-13 in downtown Bartlesville.

The festival will include classical, country, bluegrass and jazz artists, as well as a series of free events aimed at younger audiences.

The festival kickoff will be June 9 at the Tower Center at Unity Square, outside the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.

Tulsa jazz singer Sarah Maud and her band will perform, along with the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra and the Bartlesville Civic Ballet. The evening will also include an outdoor showing of the classic musical “Top Hat,” starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers with songs by Irving Berlin.

The festival will move to Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve for “Country Night,” June 10, featuring the acclaimed western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown along with 15-year-old Madi Maguire, whose first single, “What Girls Are For,” was released in 2021.

Grammy-nominated jazz artist Catherine Russell comes to the Bartlesville Community Center June 11 for “An Evening of Jazz,” while band leader and banjo player Amanda Cook brings her brand of bluegrass to the festival June 12.

The festival’s Mainstage series concludes with a “Progressive Classical Concert,” which will take place June 13 in and around Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Two chamber music ensembles, the Verona Quartet and the Balourdet Quartet, will perform, along with the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra and harpist Lorelei Barton.

The festival’s Showcase Concert series will feature four diverse acts performing free matinee concerts. Maguire will perform June 10 in advance of the Woolaroc “Country Night” concert. The other acts will perform at the Bartlesville Community Center: the Ad Lib Singers, and the Opus 76 String Quartet, June 11; and the King Cabbage Brass Band, June 12.

The OKM Music “Especially for Kids” programming with be presented June 3-9 at various locations in Bartlesville and Tulsa. The events include storytelling, hands-on arts activities, puppet shows and performances by local young artists. Most of these events are free, but seating is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

For tickets and more information: okmmusic.org.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.