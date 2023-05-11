If you want to see a young Hugh Jackman as Curly in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” you can soon get that accomplished at a cinema.

Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Concord Originals and the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, announced the international cinema release of the National Theatre’s Olivier Award-winning production of the famed musical.

Starring then-newcomer Jackman (“Les Misérables,” “The Greatest Showman”), this stage revival was filmed following its record-breaking 1998 run in London. Tickets are on sale at OklahomaInCinemas.com.

The film will be screened in more than 800 cinemas around the globe for two days -- Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19.

Curly is considered Jackman’s breakout musical role.

“It’s hard to imagine a more immediately charming Curly than Jackman,” wrote Variety in 1998. “He’s as pliable, the staging suggests, as Jud is rigidly doomed, and Jackman makes an appealing (and beautifully sung) case for a man who won’t be left behind by the winds of change in ‘this here crazy country.’”

Directed by theatre legend and three-time Tony Award winner Trevor Nunn (“Cats,” “Les Misérables”) with new choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (“The Producers,” “Crazy for You”), the film also stars Maureen Lipman as Aunt Eller, Josefina Gabrielle as Laurie, Tony and Olivier Award winner Shuler Hensley as Jud Fry, Vicki Simon as Ado Annie, Jimmy Johnston as Will Parker and Peter Polycarpou as Ali Hakim. The stage production transferred to London’s West End in 1999 and won four Olivier Awards, including Outstanding Musical Production.

“The 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’ allows us to share this quintessential slice of Americana with global fans,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of content and programming acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said in a news release.

“This particular production is acknowledged as one of the best through the eight decades of performances in theatres around the world. All the talent in this classic version of Oklahoma! hit their mark brilliantly and musical theatre fans can experience for themselves why it is credited with launching Hugh Jackman’s stage career. We’re proud to be a part of this momentous anniversary.”