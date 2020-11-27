Oklahoma ballerina Maria Tallchief subject of exhibit

The National Women’s History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia, launched a new virtual exhibit, "Maria Tallchief: America's Prima Ballerina," as part of its Native American Heritage Month programming.

The exhibit can be viewed at the museum's website: womenshistory.org.

The exhibit explores the life and career of Tallchief, an Oklahoma native and member of the Osage Nation who became the first prima ballerina in the United States and the first in the nation to perform beloved roles such as the Sugar Plum Fairy in "The Nutcracker" and the title role of "The Firebird," which were choreographed by her one-time husband, George Balanchine, for New York City Ballet.

Tallchief elevated American ballet on the international stage and helped popularize the art form in the United States. Tallchief broke boundaries as she navigated the rigid expectations of the ballet world and cultural stereotypes of Native Americans. As a performer, teacher and role model, Tallchief inspired women from all backgrounds to become performers and ballet enthusiasts.