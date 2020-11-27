Oklahoma ballerina Maria Tallchief subject of exhibit

The National Women’s History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia, launched a new virtual exhibit, "Maria Tallchief: America's Prima Ballerina," as part of its Native American Heritage Month programming.
The exhibit can be viewed at the museum's website: womenshistory.org.
The exhibit explores the life and career of Tallchief, an Oklahoma native and member of the Osage Nation who became the first prima ballerina in the United States and the first in the nation to perform beloved roles such as the Sugar Plum Fairy in "The Nutcracker" and the title role of "The Firebird," which were choreographed by her one-time husband, George Balanchine, for New York City Ballet.
Tallchief elevated American ballet on the international stage and helped popularize the art form in the United States. Tallchief broke boundaries as she navigated the rigid expectations of the ballet world and cultural stereotypes of Native Americans. As a performer, teacher and role model, Tallchief inspired women from all backgrounds to become performers and ballet enthusiasts.
Tallchief was one of the five famed Oklahoma Indian Ballerinas, along with her sister Marjorie Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Yvonne Chouteau and Tulsa Ballet co-founder Moscelyne Larkin. The five were the subject of a mural by artist Mike Larsen on display at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma and in a series of sculptures on the front lawn of the Tulsa Historical Society.
Earlier this month, Tallchief was honored as the subject of the Google Doodle that was created by several Indigenous artists, including Tulsa Artist Fellow Yatika Starr Fields. A video of her performing is also a part of the Philbrook Museum of Art's current exhibit, "Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists."
Take this classic Christmas movie quiz
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Todd
Dahlia
Chrissy
Hansel
Teddy
Starla
Sable
Sierra
Toby
Slate
Mr. Heckles
Ariel
Oakley
Sheba
Moscato
Little Mama
Wallace
Cleo
Giana
Millie
Archie
Sammie
Star
Allan
Nila
Tallulah
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!