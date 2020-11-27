 Skip to main content
Oklahoma ballerina Maria Tallchief subject of exhibit

Oklahoma ballerina Maria Tallchief subject of exhibit

Maria Tallchief

Maria Tallchief, prima ballerina of the New York City Ballet, performs in Tschaikowsky's "Swan Lake" during the opening performance of the company's engagement at the Scala Theater in Milan, Italy, in 1953. 

 AP file

The National Women’s History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia, launched a new virtual exhibit, "Maria Tallchief: America's Prima Ballerina," as part of its Native American Heritage Month programming.

The exhibit can be viewed at the museum's website: womenshistory.org.

The exhibit explores the life and career of Tallchief, an Oklahoma native and member of the Osage Nation who became the first prima ballerina in the United States and the first in the nation to perform beloved roles such as the Sugar Plum Fairy in "The Nutcracker" and the title role of "The Firebird," which were choreographed by her one-time husband, George Balanchine, for New York City Ballet.

Tallchief elevated American ballet on the international stage and helped popularize the art form in the United States. Tallchief broke boundaries as she navigated the rigid expectations of the ballet world and cultural stereotypes of Native Americans. As a performer, teacher and role model, Tallchief inspired women from all backgrounds to become performers and ballet enthusiasts.

Tallchief was one of the five famed Oklahoma Indian Ballerinas, along with her sister Marjorie Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Yvonne Chouteau and Tulsa Ballet co-founder Moscelyne Larkin. The five were the subject of a mural by artist Mike Larsen on display at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma and in a series of sculptures on the front lawn of the Tulsa Historical Society.

Earlier this month, Tallchief was honored as the subject of the Google Doodle that was created by several Indigenous artists, including Tulsa Artist Fellow Yatika Starr Fields. A video of her performing is also a part of the Philbrook Museum of Art's current exhibit, "Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists."

