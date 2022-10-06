 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma artist Rickey Mizell's horror-themed creations on display at art crawl

Rickey Mizell art

Works of art by Rickey Mizell will be on display at Chrysalis Spa during October's First Friday Art Crawl.

October’s First Friday Art Crawl marks the return of a Halloween-themed show to Chrysalis Spa, which means that creepy works of art by Rickey Mizell be on display.

Mizell and wife Tammy are longtime horror aficianados from Dewey. In addition to owning a sprawling collection of Halloween-ish items, Rickey Mizell is an artist who specializes in creature feature creations that he sells. Paintings and sculptures will be showcased during his Halloween Sideshow and Sinister Sweets display, which can be viewed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 during the First Friday Art Crawl.

Mizell’s artwork will continue to be on display throughout October at Chrysalis Spa, 7 E. Reconciliation Way in the Tulsa Arts District. Check with Chrysalis for hours and dates.

