'Nutcracker' tickets on sale; Lindsay Stirling holiday show at Circle

Tickets are now on sale for Tulsa Ballet’s world premiere production of “The Nutcracker,” which will be presented Dec. 10-19 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Tickets are $25-$108 and are available through the Tulsa Ballet ticket office, 1212 E. 45th Place, 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org; and the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
This will be the third production of the popular holiday ballet that Tulsa Ballet has created. The first, choreographed by company founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin after the Marius Petipa original, was presented for more than 30 years before the production was retired in 2002.
The second production, choreographed by current artistic director Marcello Angelini, opened in 2003 and was a radically re-imagined story, featuring scenic designs inspired by the Paris Opera and the Palace at Versailles.
The new production was created through a unique collaboration between choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, both of whom have held the title of resident choreographer for the company. Their “Nutcracker” promises to take audiences back to the original setting of early 19th century Germany, as a young girl follows the Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.
In addition to the dancers of Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Ballet II, the new ballet will feature a cast of nearly 100 local children.
“The Nutcracker is truly an American tradition,” says Angelini. “Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong have created a stunning new work that incorporates 21st century technology while taking us back to the traditional setting of the Victorian era. We know this production will entertain Tulsans for years to come.”
Lindsey Stirling at Circle Cinema
The Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., will have special showings of “Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays,” 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28.
The violinist, who first came to national attention for her blend of flashy fiddling and energetic dancing through appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” is featured in this hybrid concert film/holiday special that includes new performances of songs from her “Warmer in the Winter” album, such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Angels We Have Heard On High,” “Let It Snow,” and “Christmas C’mon.”
The film will have all the spectacle for which Stirling’s live performances are known, including a performance of her hit “Crystallize,” which has the violinist hanging by her hair in a Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial act.
Tickets are $12.50. 918-585-3456, circlecinema.org.
