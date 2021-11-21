'Nutcracker' tickets on sale; Lindsay Stirling holiday show at Circle

In addition to the dancers of Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Ballet II, the new ballet will feature a cast of nearly 100 local children.

“The Nutcracker is truly an American tradition,” says Angelini. “Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong have created a stunning new work that incorporates 21st century technology while taking us back to the traditional setting of the Victorian era. We know this production will entertain Tulsans for years to come.”

Lindsey Stirling at Circle Cinema

The Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave., will have special showings of “Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays,” 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28.

The violinist, who first came to national attention for her blend of flashy fiddling and energetic dancing through appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” is featured in this hybrid concert film/holiday special that includes new performances of songs from her “Warmer in the Winter” album, such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Angels We Have Heard On High,” “Let It Snow,” and “Christmas C’mon.”

The film will have all the spectacle for which Stirling’s live performances are known, including a performance of her hit “Crystallize,” which has the violinist hanging by her hair in a Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial act.