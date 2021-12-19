'Nutcracker,' 'Christmas Carol' conclude this week

Karl Krause returns in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly moneylender who spends a fateful Christmas Eve in the company of several spirits who take him on a journey through time and space that forces Scrooge to confront the mistakes he’s made in his life, and the real joy he has missed.

This year’s production, directed by Laurie Carlson, features a number of newcomers to the show in major roles, including Sean Rooney as the Spirit of Christmas Present, Nicholas Bradford as Bob Cratchit, and Amanda Berry as the Spirit of Christmas Past.

Performances are 2 p.m. Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

Vivaldi chamber music

Chamber Music Tulsa will host a special archive concert from Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row” series, featuring the music of Vivaldi.

The concert, titled “Vivaldi Explosion!,” will be available for streaming on the Chamber Music Tulsa website, chambermusictulsa.org, beginning Dec. 23 and continuing through Dec. 30. The concert is free to view.