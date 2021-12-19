'Nutcracker,' 'Christmas Carol' conclude this week

Two Tulsa holiday traditions will have their final performances of the season this week.
Tulsa Ballet will close out its world premiere run of its new version of “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Choreographed by the company’s former resident choreographers, Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, the new version returns to the original storyline, about a young girl who receives a nutcracker as a Christmas present, and whose late night dream whisks her away to a magical kingdom.
The Tulsa World called the new ballet “a triumph” in its review, adding: “This ‘Nutcracker’ is loaded with unique elements and subtle touches that give it a contemporary feel, as well as making it a truly Tulsa creation. And, after the past two years of uncertainty, fear, anger and division, maybe what we all need is a beautifully presented tale of familial and romantic love, of magic and mystery, of joy and happiness.”
For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
American Theatre Company is presenting its original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for the 44th time, with performances that continue through Dec. 23 at the Tulsa PAC.
Karl Krause returns in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly moneylender who spends a fateful Christmas Eve in the company of several spirits who take him on a journey through time and space that forces Scrooge to confront the mistakes he’s made in his life, and the real joy he has missed.
This year’s production, directed by Laurie Carlson, features a number of newcomers to the show in major roles, including Sean Rooney as the Spirit of Christmas Present, Nicholas Bradford as Bob Cratchit, and Amanda Berry as the Spirit of Christmas Past.
Performances are 2 p.m. Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-23, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Vivaldi chamber music
Chamber Music Tulsa will host a special archive concert from Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row” series, featuring the music of Vivaldi.
The concert, titled “Vivaldi Explosion!,” will be available for streaming on the Chamber Music Tulsa website, chambermusictulsa.org, beginning Dec. 23 and continuing through Dec. 30. The concert is free to view.
Musicians of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform music Vivaldi composed for various ensembles. The program will feature the Sonata in A minor for Cello and Continuo; the Concerto in G minor for Flute, Oboe and Bassoon; the Concerto in F major for Three Violins, Strings and Continuo; the Sonata in D minor for Two Violins and Continuo, “La Follia;” and the Concerto in D major for Mandolin, Strings and Continuo.
