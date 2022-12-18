'Nutcracker,' 'Christmas Carol' conclude; Boston Avenue Methodist presents 'Messiah'

This week affords the final opportunities to enjoy two of Tulsa’s most beloved holiday traditions: Tulsa Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” and American Theatre Company’s original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

This is the second year for Tulsa Ballet’s newest incarnation of this ballet, and the Tulsa World’s opinion of this year’s production can be found elsewhere in today’s Scene section. Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22; and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

“A Christmas Carol” has a new look this year, as the company is in a period of transition when it comes to the set. Using a more stripped-down approach to the staging has also opened up the show in new ways, with new blocking and choreography to make the party scenes more festive.

Karl Krause again embodies the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, with Sean Rooney as the Spirit of Christmas Present, Nick Bushta as Bob Cratchit, while last year’s Cratchit, co-director Cody McCoy as Fred Burnett, Sally Allen as Mrs. Cratchit, Andy Axewell as Jacob Marley, Paige Dickey as the Spirit of Christmas Past and JoAnna Miller as Belle.

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Dec. 19-23.

Both “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol” are presented at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Messiah’ at Boston Avenue

Boston Avenue United Methodist Church has presented Handel’s grand oratorio, “Messiah,” during the holiday season for nearly 80 years. That tradition had to be suspended for the past two years because of COVID-19 concerns.

But on Sunday, Dec. 18, the church will present the 25th annual Natalie O. Warren presentation of “Messiah,” beginning at 5 p.m. at the church, 1301 S. Boston Ave. Admission is free.

The production will feature the Boston Avenue Chancel Choir, soloists, members of the Tulsa Symphony and students from the Sistema Tulsa program, a free music education program hosted by Boston Avenue UMC.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed at the church’s website, bostonavenue.org, and re-broadcast on KTUL Channel 8 at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Childcare is available; please contact the church’s child care office at 918-699-0112 for more information.

Biga hosts ‘Big Night’ Dinner

Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will hold its annual “Big Night” Dinner & Movie event 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the restaurant, featuring a showing of the acclaimed 1996 film about two brothers and their struggling restaurant, as well as a seven-course menu inspired by the food in the film.

“Big Night” was co-written and co-directed by Stanley Tucci, who stars with Tony Shaloub as the owners of Paradiso, where Tucci’s character runs the business and Shaloub’s character oversees the kitchen with artistic passion. When a competitor promises to send jazz legend Louis Prima to the restaurant, the brothers invest all they have in preparing a lavish Italian meal, centered around a timpano, a complex baked pasta dish.

The menu for the evening will include a timpano as the main course. Other courses include an antipasto platter to start; chicken brodo with penne, carrots and parsley; a trio of risottos made pesto, tomato and cheese to mimic the colors of the Italian flag; salmon with salsa verde; whole roast pig with mashed potatoes; and tiramisu for dessert.

Cost is $60. Reservations are required. 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.