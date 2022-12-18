Novelist Patchett shares stories at Helmerich Award Gala

Author Ann Patchett spent her birthday this year at a ceremony for an award she had already won some years before. And she could not have been happier about it.

Patchett, whose works include “Bel Canto,” “The Dutch House” and “The Magician’s Assistant,” was the guest speaker for the 2022 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award Gala, held Dec. 2 at Tulsa’s Central Library.

Patchett had previously received the award, presented by the Tulsa Library Trust and Tulsa City-County Library, in 2014. This year’s previously announced winner, novelist Elizabeth Strout, had to withdraw from the ceremony because of illness.

“There are authors that you read and you love,” Patchett said, citing Henry James, Colson Whitehead and Louise Erdrich. “I’m never, ever going to write like any of them. But my dream is to write like Liz Strout. So there isn’t anyone who I would rather be called in for at the bottom of the ninth, because she is sort of my ‘dream date’ author.”

Patchett also recalled how much she enjoyed coming to Tulsa for the 2014 ceremony and the friendship she developed with the award’s namesake, Peggy V. Helmerich.

“So the idea that I can simultaneously do a favor for Peggy and for Liz is like I’ve just died and gone to heaven,” Patchett said.

Patchett said the idea of being away from home on her birthday suited her, and she recounted how for her 16th birthday, her family engineered a surprise party for her, in spite of Patchett saying she wanted no such event.

She was so embarrassed by the attention that, Patchett said, “I left. I opened the door and I went and no one in my family spoke to me again on my birthday for like 10 years. I’m not joking. I was (close to) 30 before I got so much as a birthday card from anybody in my family.

“So when people say, ‘I can’t believe that you are spending your birthday in Tulsa,’ it’s like, I could care less,” she said. “It’s just really lovely to not spend it at home.”

Patchett recounted for the audience some of her adventures, and misadventures, while researching her novels. She told how she conceived of the idea for “The Magician’s Assistant” and after writing about half the book sent it to a fellow novelist for comment.

“And she said, ‘You don’t know anything about magic,’” Patchett said. “Can you believe you can get halfway through a book about a magician without ever thinking about magic? Because that really wasn’t what it was about in my mind.

“When I started doing research into magic and going to magic shows and watching magic acts, I made a discovery, which was I hated magic,” she said. “Magic is creepy and weird. It is.

“So when I started my next book, I thought, ‘OK, now that I know I need to do more research up front, not in the middle, I should do research about something that I actually am interested in.’”

Patchett described trips to Peru and developing a friendship with opera star Renee Fleming in the course of researching “Bel Canto,” encountering a giant anaconda while researching “State of Wonder” and delving into the depths of the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University, and discovering all manner of dead, preserved animals, and the people who oversee these objects, for her novel “Run.”

“But the thing that I really learned from that experience was that people really want to tell you about what they love,” she said. “And the greatest gift you can give to anyone is your interest... to just sit down and say, ‘Tell me about those dead fish. I really, really want to know everything about them.’

“Because if you pay attention, there are stories everywhere and they grow over years and years. And then one day you wake up and you think, ‘I know exactly what I’m going to write,’” she said.

Patchett spoke to about 300 people at a free public event held Dec. 1, and prior to the Dec. 2 event she met with a select group of students from Will Rogers and East Central high schools who had read Patchett’s essay collection “These Precious Days.”

