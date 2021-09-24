Normalcy returns to performing arts world, safety remains a priority

Tulsa Ballet was preparing for the opening night performance of its final production of the season when the company received news for which it had been waiting 15 months.

No masks.

It was May 13, the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement that people who had been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus did not need to wear masks, even indoors, especially if they were with other vaccinated people.

Just weeks earlier, Tulsa Ballet became the first ballet company in the country to have all of its dancers vaccinated. So the opening night performance of “The Celebration” at the Cox Business Convention Center — the first time in 15 months that the dancers were able to perform without face coverings — could be seen as a symbol that, at long last, normalcy was returning to the performing arts world.

While the announcement about masks is certainly a harbinger of better days, local arts organizations — no matter how eager they are about getting back on stage together, about opening their doors to audiences — remain cautious about the prospect of “opening up.”