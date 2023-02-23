No Parking Studios, a collective of Tulsa artists working in a variety of media, will open a month-long exhibit of their work March 2 at the Ah Haa School for the Arts in Telluride, Colo.

In addition, the group also took part in the Telluride Aids Benefit Fashion Show, which featured No Parking Studios' wearable art creations on the runway during the event, Feb. 23-25.

The No Parking Studios exhibition “Fabrics From the Distant Sun” will feature two-dimensional and sculptural work by members Antonio Andrews, Tyler James, Cruz Thompson, and Deren Walker.

“Fabrics From The Distant Sun” imagines the No Parking Studios artists as intergalactic ambassadors, bringing artifacts from the "Universe of Tulsa" to Telluride.

The wearable pieces were jumpsuits, which collective member James — who with Andrews created the poster image for the 2022 Mayfest — hand-painted.

“We’re excited and honored to be the upcoming visiting artists at Telluride’s Ah Haa School for the Arts,” said Andrews, founder of No Parking Studios. “We’ve been hard at work preparing new pieces for this exhibition premiere."

The No Parking Studio Artists will also conduct a class on unconventional art-making at the school on March. 3.

The Colorado event is the second major show outside of Oklahoma that has featured No Parking Studios; last year the group was showcase during Miami Art Week in Florida.