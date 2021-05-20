New theater group to preview 'Fire in Beulah'

A new theater company, Greenwood Theatrical, will present a virtual preview of its forthcoming production of "Fire in Beulah," 7 p.m. Friday, May 21.

The play was adapted by artistic director Marta Reiman from the best-selling novel by Rilla Askew, which tells the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre through the lives of two women — the self-absorbed wife of a oil wildcatter, and the woman who works in her house as a maid — and how their complex relationship mirrors the tensions in society that will ultimately explode into violence.

The preview will feature a mix of Tulsa actors, including Vanessa Adams-Harris, Sara Wilemon and Dion Berryhill, along with actors from the New York area. Monet is the show's director, and musicians Chris Combs and Johnny Polygon created the original music.

Greenwood Theatrical's website states that the company is "dedicated to racial equity, healing, and education through theatre, community programming, and dialogue."

In accord with that statement, the preview will conclude with a panel discussion on reparations for victims of the 1921 Race Massacre with Adams-Harris, Askew, Carlos Moreno and the Rev. Robert Turner, moderated by Kelli McLoud-Schingen.

Access to the virtual production is by donation. For more information: greenwoodtheatrical.org.

