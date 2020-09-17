New play showcases triumphs, tragedies of Oklahoma writer Lynn Riggs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynn Riggs will be forever known as the writer whose work inspired Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers to create the landmark musical “Oklahoma!”

And that’s about all most people know about Lynn Riggs.

“I was one of those people,” said Patrick Hobbs. “I knew him simply as the guy who wrote ‘Green Grow the Lilacs,’ which was the predecessor of ‘Oklahoma!’ I knew nothing else about him.”

Until, that is, Hobbs began working on “More Sky: The Story of Lynn Riggs,” an original play by Gregory Hinton. Hobbs is directing this one-man show, which stars Russ Tallchief, that will have its world premiere in — appropriately enough — the Lynn Riggs Theater at the Dennis R. Neill Center for Equality.

“I had no idea that he was Cherokee, that he was gay, that he was a poet, that he had written more than 20 plays, that he was one of the first Oklahomans to earn a Guggenheim Fellowship,” Hobbs said. “I really think Lynn Riggs is an unsung hero of the arts in Oklahoma.”

Hinton’s play unfolds as Riggs, nearing the end of his life, is sorting through his papers before sending them off to be archived.